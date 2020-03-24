Global DCS Industry

DCS market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$231.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$192.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
An Introduction to Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Robust Growth Projected for DCS Market Critical Importance of Automation in Modern Industrial Environments: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of DCS Market Wide Ranging Benefits of Automated Process Control Compel DCS Deployments DCS Market Stands to Gain from Emerging Industry 4.0, the New Industrial Automation Concept Global Competitor Market Shares DCS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Improvements Widen Scope & Span of DCS Software: Largest Product Category Cloud-based DCS-as-a-Service Likely to Drive Massive Growth in Overall DCS Market Oil & Gas: Largest Consumer of DCS Technology Emphasis on Infrastructure Automation Intensifies Uptake of Oil & Gas DCS Solutions Steady Uptrend in World E&P CAPEX Favors Market Expansion World E&P CAPEX by Region and Type of Company for the Years 2017, 2018 and 2019 Breakdown of World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type for the Years 2017 and 2040 Power Industry Leverages DCS to Deploy Complex Control Systems Abundant Opportunities for DCS in Chemical Industry Pharmaceutical: A Niche End-Use Sector Mining Entities Rely on DCS to Improve Operations DCS Extends a Handy Tool for Wastewater Facilities
Table 1: DCS Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: DCS Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: DCS Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Services (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Services (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Services (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Chemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Chemical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Chemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US DCS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States DCS Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: DCS Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 33: United States DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: United States DCS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: DCS Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 36: DCS Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 37: Canadian DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Canadian DCS Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 39: DCS Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 40: Canadian DCS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: DCS Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 42: Canadian DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Market for DCS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: DCS Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 45: Japanese DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Japanese DCS Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 48: DCS Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 49: Chinese DCS Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: DCS Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 51: Chinese DCS Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 52: Chinese Demand for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: DCS Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 54: Chinese DCS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European DCS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European DCS Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 56: DCS Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European DCS Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: European DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 59: DCS Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: European DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: European DCS Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 62: DCS Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: European DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 64: DCS Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: French DCS Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 66: French DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: DCS Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 68: French DCS Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 69: French DCS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 70: DCS Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: German DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 72: German DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: DCS Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: German DCS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 75: DCS Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 76: Italian DCS Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: DCS Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 78: Italian DCS Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: Italian Demand for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: DCS Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 81: Italian DCS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Market for DCS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: DCS Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: United Kingdom DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: United Kingdom DCS Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 87: DCS Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 88: Spanish DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Spanish DCS Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 90: DCS Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 91: Spanish DCS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: DCS Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 93: Spanish DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 94: Russian DCS Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: DCS Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 96: Russian DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Russian DCS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: DCS Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 99: DCS Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 101: DCS Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of Europe DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Rest of Europe DCS Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 104: DCS Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Rest of Europe DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 107: DCS Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific DCS Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: DCS Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Asia-Pacific DCS Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 111: Asia-Pacific DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: DCS Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 113: Asia-Pacific DCS Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 114: Asia-Pacific DCS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 115: DCS Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Australian DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 117: Australian DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: DCS Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: Australian DCS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 120: DCS Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 121: Indian DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Indian DCS Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 123: DCS Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 124: Indian DCS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: DCS Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 126: Indian DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 127: DCS Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: South Korean DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 129: DCS Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 130: DCS Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: South Korean DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 132: DCS Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for DCS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 134: DCS Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific DCS Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 138: DCS Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 139: Latin American DCS Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 140: DCS Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Latin American DCS Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 142: Latin American DCS Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: DCS Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 144: Latin American DCS Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 145: Latin American Demand for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 146: DCS Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 147: Latin American DCS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 148: Argentinean DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 149: DCS Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Argentinean DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Argentinean DCS Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 152: DCS Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 153: Argentinean DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 154: DCS Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Brazilian DCS Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 156: Brazilian DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: DCS Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 158: Brazilian DCS Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 159: Brazilian DCS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 160: DCS Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Mexican DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 162: Mexican DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: DCS Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 164: Mexican DCS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 165: DCS Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 166: Rest of Latin America DCS Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: DCS Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 168: Rest of Latin America DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 169: Rest of Latin America DCS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: DCS Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 171: DCS Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 172: The Middle East DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 173: DCS Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 174: The Middle East DCS Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 175: The Middle East DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: The Middle East DCS Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 177: DCS Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 178: The Middle East DCS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 179: DCS Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 180: The Middle East DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 181: Iranian Market for DCS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 182: DCS Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Iranian DCS Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 185: Iranian DCS Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 186: DCS Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 187: Israeli DCS Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 188: DCS Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 189: Israeli DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Israeli DCS Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 191: DCS Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 192: Israeli DCS Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 193: Saudi Arabian DCS Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: DCS Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 195: Saudi Arabian DCS Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for DCS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 197: DCS Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 198: Saudi Arabian DCS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 199: DCS Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: United Arab Emirates DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 201: DCS Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 202: DCS Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 203: United Arab Emirates DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 204: DCS Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 205: DCS Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 206: Rest of Middle East DCS Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 207: Rest of Middle East DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 208: DCS Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 209: Rest of Middle East DCS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 210: DCS Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 211: African DCS Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 212: DCS Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 213: African DCS Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 214: African DCS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 215: DCS Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 216: DCS Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ABB GROUP AZBIL CORPORATION EMERSON ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HITACHI LTD. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL METSO CORPORATION ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
