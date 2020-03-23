Global Digital Imaging Industry

Digital Imaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 4%. Machine Vision, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Machine Vision will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$531.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$536.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Machine Vision will reach a market size of US$548.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Digital Imaging: An Introduction A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market Market Overview on Digital Imaging Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market Global Competitor Market Shares Market Share by Sales Market Shares by Region Market Shares by Type of Technology Market Shares by Applications Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Market Innovations in Digital Imaging Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Digital Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Machine Vision (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Machine Vision (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Machine Vision (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Metrology (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Metrology (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Metrology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Radiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Radiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Radiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: LiDAR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: LiDAR (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: LiDAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Inspection (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Inspection (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Inspection (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Reverse Engineering (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Reverse Engineering (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Reverse Engineering (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Surveying (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Surveying (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Surveying (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 36: Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Machinery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 38: Machinery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 39: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 40: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 41: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 42: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 45: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 48: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 50: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 51: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 54: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Digital Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 56: United States Digital Imaging Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 57: United States Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 60: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 63: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 64: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 65: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 66: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 69: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 72: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 74: Digital Imaging Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 75: Japanese Digital Imaging Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 81: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 82: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 83: Chinese Digital Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 84: Digital Imaging Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 85: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 87: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 90: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Digital Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 91: European Digital Imaging Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 92: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 93: European Digital Imaging Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: European Digital Imaging Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 95: European Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 96: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 97: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 98: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 101: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 103: French Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 104: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 105: French Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 107: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 108: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 109: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 110: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 111: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 112: German Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 113: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017 Table 114: German Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 117: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 120: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 121: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 122: Italian Digital Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 123: Digital Imaging Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 124: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 126: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 128: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 129: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 131: Digital Imaging Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 132: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 135: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 138: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 140: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 141: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 143: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 145: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 146: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 154: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 157: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 158: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 159: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 161: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 162: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 165: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMETEK COGNEX CORPORATION GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HEXAGON AB KEYENCE CORPORATION MATROX ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION NIKON CORPORATION OLYMPUS CORPORATION OMRON CORPORATION TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
