Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market (2017 to 2028) - Featuring AP Sensing, Bandweaver Technologies, Furukawa Electric and GESO GmbH Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing importance of DTS in oil and gas sector, growing adoption of SHM systems and rising safety norms and supportive government policies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing importance of DTS in oil and gas sector

3.1.2 Growing adoption of SHM systems

3.1.3 Rising Safety Norms and Supportive Government Policies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Operating Principle

4.1 Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

4.2 Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)



5 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Fiber Type

5.1 Multi-Mode Fiber

5.2 Single-Mode Fiber



6 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Application

6.1 Civil Engineering

6.2 Environmental Monitoring

6.3 Fire Detection

6.4 Geothermal

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Life Sciences

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Pipeline Surveillance

6.9 Power Cable Monitoring

6.10 Process & Pipeline Monitoring

6.11 Safety and Security

6.12 Smart Grid

6.13 Oil & Gas

6.13.1 Downstream

6.13.2 Upstream

6.14 Other Applications

6.14.1 Sewer Monitoring

6.14.2 Process Monitoring



7 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 AP Sensing GmbH

9.2 Bandweaver Technologies

9.3 Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

9.4 Geso GmbH

9.5 Halliburton Company

9.6 LIOS Technology GmbH

9.7 Omicron Electronics GmbH

9.8 Omnisens SA

9.9 Schlumberger N.V.

9.10 Sensornet Ltd

9.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

9.12 Tendeka B.V.

9.13 Weatherford International PLC

9.14 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os13ht

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900