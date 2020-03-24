Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Projected to Grow to USD 958 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The overall distributed temperature sensing market is expected to grow from USD 734 million in 2020 to USD 958 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Distributed temperature sensing market to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Growing demand for labor safety at workplaces, reliability of DTS systems/sensors for sensing and monitoring applications in harsh environments, and increasing applications in the oil & gas industry are driving the growth of this market. However, optical cables are prone to physical damage; this factor restrains the market growth.

Oil & gas application to hold largest share of distributed temperature sensing market until 2025

The oil & gas application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. DTS technology has become an integral part of the oil & gas industry. DTS systems help in continuous, real-time downhole monitoring to optimize the operational and economic performance of assets. This enables reservoir engineers to gain a better understanding of the injection and production dynamics, and accordingly optimizing the production and improving recovery, subsequently leading to improved profits. Hence, there is an increasing focus on adopting the technology for improving the productivity of brownfield operations.

Rest of the World (RoW) to be the largest market for distributed temperature sensing until 2025

Rest of the World (RoW) is expected to hold the largest share of the distributed temperature sensing market during the forecast period. The Middle East is expected to offer a huge platform for the potential growth of the distributed temperature sensing market. Countries in the Middle East are the largest producers of crude oil in the world; the increasing use of DTS systems for various oil and gas applications is driving the growth of the DTS market in this region. With the increasing global demand for energy, the oil & gas industry in this region is also going through changes and is increasingly incorporating innovative technologies in its processes and operations.

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

This report segments the distributed temperature sensing market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall and segment-based market sizes across different operating principles, scattering methods, fiber types, applications, and regions. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitive analysis of top players, as well as strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, contracts, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansions adopted by the major market players.

Key Topics Covered:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Distributed Temperature Sensing Market

4.2 Market, By Scattering Method

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market in North America, By Application and Country

4.5 Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Operating Principle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

6.3 Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

7 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Fiber Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Mode Fiber

7.3 Multimode Fiber

8 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Scattering Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rayleigh Scattering Effect

8.3 Raman Scattering Effect

8.4 Brillouin Scattering Effect

9 Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.3 Power Cable Monitoring

9.4 Fire Detection

9.5 Process & Pipeline Monitoring

9.6 Environmental Monitoring

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW

10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.7 Competitive Situations & Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Schlumberger Limited

12.1.2 Halliburton Company

12.1.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

12.1.4 Weatherford International PLC

12.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

12.1.6 OFS Fitel, LLC

12.1.7 AP Sensing GmbH

12.1.8 Bandweaver Technologies

12.1.9 GESO GmbH & Co.

12.1.10 NKT Photonics

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Omicron Electronics GmbH

12.2.2 AFL

12.2.3 Micron Optics, Inc.

12.2.4 Avencom

12.2.5 Sensornet Limited

12.2.6 Omnisens SA

12.2.7 Optromix, Inc.

12.2.8 Ziebel As

12.2.9 Silixa Ltd.

12.2.10 Tendeka

