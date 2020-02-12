February 11, 2020 - 7:37 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Drilling Tools Industry Drilling Tools market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 5%. Drill Bits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7. New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Drill Bits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$125.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Drill Bits will reach a market size of US$31.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$975.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, a GE company; BICO Drilling Tools, Inc.; Cougar Drilling Solutions; Drilling Tools International, Inc.; Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.; Gyrodata Inc.; Halliburton; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Pacesetter Directional Drilling Ltd.; Schlumberger Ltd.; Scientific Drilling International; Weatherford International Ltd.; Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drilling Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



BICO DRILLING TOOLS, INC.

BAKER HUGHES

COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DYNOMAX DRILLING TOOLS

GYRODATA

HALLIBURTON

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

PACESETTER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING LTD.

SCHLUMBERGER

SCIENTIFIC DRILLING INTERNATIONAL

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL

WENZEL DOWNHOLE TOOLS LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

