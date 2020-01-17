Global Dual Fuel Generator Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Caterpillar and Cummins | Technavio

The global dual fuel generator market is poised to grow by USD 156.47 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005111/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dual fuel generator market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Dual Fuel Generator Market Analysis Report by End-users (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-dual-fuel-generator-market-industry-analysis

The presence of unreliable grid infrastructure along with fluctuations in crude oil price are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The overall power consumption is increasing due to rapid urbanization in developing countries, industrial development, and rapidly expanding population. One of the prime reasons for power outage around the world is the unreliability of grid infrastructure as it is inadequate in catering to the rising demand of electricity. All these factors are driving consumers to adopt dual fuel generators for backup power supply to counter power outage and power shortage issues. Dual fuel generators not only reduce gas emissions but also save electricity costs and are economical to operate. In addition, they eliminate the need for excessive fuel storage and offer optimal performance in all operating conditions. Thus, the need for dual fuel generators resulting from unreliable grid infrastructure will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dual Fuel Generator Market Companies:

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Construction industries, Energy and transportation, Resource industries, and Financial products. The company offers 3516B WITH DYNAMIC GAS BLENDING, which is specifically designed for the oilfields.

Cummins

Cummins is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power systems. The company offers RS Quiet Connect Series, a series of dual fuel standby power generators with different power ratings.

DuroMax Power Equipment

DuroMax Power Equipment is headquartered in the US and operates under the Dual fuel generators business segment. The company provides dual-fuel generators with different power ratings under the brand name DuroMax. DuroMax XP5500EH, DuroMax XP2000EH, DuroMax XP4850EH, DuroMax XP12000EH, DuroMax XP4400EH, DuroMax XP10000EH, and DuroMax XP15000EH are the various models available in the market.

Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Domestic and International. The company offers 500kW Bi-Fuel Generator and 600kW Bi-Fuel Generator.

Kohler

Kohler is headquartered in the US and offers Dual fuel generators. The company offers natural gas and propane-fueled industrial generators that are EPA-certified with a power rating ranging from 180 kW to 400 kW.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dual Fuel Generator End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Dual Fuel Generator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Stationary Generator Market – Global Stationary Generator Market by product (diesel and gas), type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800kW), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Residential Gas Generator Market – Global Residential Gas Generator Market by type (stationary and portable) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005111/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020