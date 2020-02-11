Global Dust Control Systems Industry

Dust Control Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. Wet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$169.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wet will reach a market size of US$668.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Beltran Technologies, Inc.; Bosstek; Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.; Cw Machine Worx; Donaldson Co., Inc.; Dust Control Systems Ltd; Dust Control Technologies, Inc.; Duztech AB; EmiControls; HEYLO GmbH; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Savic Group; Sly Filters Europe Ltd.; Spraying Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
