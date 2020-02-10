February 10, 2020 - 4:39 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Electric Heat Tracing Industry Electric Heat Tracing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Self-Regulating, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5. New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Heat Tracing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798453/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Self-Regulating will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Self-Regulating will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$300.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Bartec GmbH; Briskheat; Chromalox; Danfoss A/S; Drexan Energy Systems, Inc.; Drexma Industries Inc.; Ebeco AB; eltherm GmbH; Emerson Electric Company; Heat Trace Products, LLC.; Ives Equipment, Inc.; Neptech Inc.; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Pentair PLC; Perma-Pipe, Inc.; QmaxTest Research Corporation; SST Group, Inc.; Technitrace; Thermon; Tracelec; Urenco Limited; Warmup Plc; Wuhu Jiahong New Materials Co., Ltd.





