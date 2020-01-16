Global Electric & Hybrid Light Vehicles Market Report 2020-2034: Market Overview, Major Manufacturers, Top Markets, Technology Trends, Market Size Forecasts

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.
This global market study includes:
Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2034
Future volume drivers
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)
Alternative fuels
Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)
Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2034 by region
Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
Gain global insight into the electric and hybrid vehicles sector
Understand the size and scope of the market
Hear directly from leading electic and hybrid light vehicle companies on their strategies and plans
Review the latest and most significant technological developments
Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
Spot opportunities and threats in this rapidly emerging area
Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Prepare supply and demand forecasts
Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Pester analysis
Wells to wheels' carbon balance
Alternatives to electrification
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Future fuels conclusions
Hydrogen
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles
General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles
Honda - fuel-cell vehicles
Hydrogen market projections
Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles
Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles
Natural gas and LPG
Electric trucks
Electric utility capacity
Electrified vehicle technology
Electric-drive vehicles
BEV
E-REV
Hybrids
Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids
Mild hybrids
Plug-in parallel hybrids
Start-stop systems
Forecasts
Forecast data
Advanced battery forecasts
Electric vehicle forecasts
Full hybrids forecast
Mild hybrid forecasts
48 volt mild hybrids
Plug-in hybrid forecasts
Production history of electrified vehicles
Battery electric vehicles
Full hybrid vehicles
Mild hybrid vehicles
PHEV/EREV vehicles
Forecast drivers
Battery cost projections
China
Fuel prices
Lithium-ion cell production capacity
Regional preferences
Regulation of carbon and other emissions
Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs
Geopolitics of lithium
Loss of OEM control over core technology
Product landscape
Battery companies
A123 Systems, Inc.
AESC
Altair Nano Technologies
BAK
Blue Energy Co. Ltd.
BYD Auto
CALB
CBAK Energy Technology Inc
Continental AG
Deutsche ACCUmotive
Electrovaya
Enerdel
EnerSys
Enertech
E-One Moli Energy
Exide Technologies
Gotian Inc
GS Yuasa Corp
Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
Johnson Controls Inc.
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
K2 Energy Solutions
Kokam
Leclanche
LG Chem
Lifan
Lishen
Li-Tec
Lithium Americas
Lithium Energy Japan
Northvolt
Optimum Nano
Panasonic Corporation
Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
Rexnamo Electro
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung SDI
SB LiMotive
SK Innovation
Solid Power
TerraE
Toshiba
Valence Technology
Electric vehicles
Group 1: In production
BMW - Mini
Coda
Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz
General Motors electrics
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Renault
Subaru electrics
Tesla
Think
Volvo (Geely) - electric cars
Group 2: The cautious
Bollor Group
BYD
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - electrics
Ford
Honda
Hyundai-Kia
Karma (was Fisker)
Mahindra Reva
NEVS (was Saab)
PSA Groupe
Tata
Toyota
VW Group electric vehicles
Audi electric vehicles
Porsche electric vehicles
SEAT electric vehicles
Skoda electic vehicles
Volkswagen electric vehicles
Group 3: The intenders
Aptera
Byton
Dongfeng-Nissan
Dyson
Faraday Future
Fisker Inc.
Heuliez
Jaguar Land Rover electrics
Lotus
Lucid
Magna
Mazda electric cars
Nio
Proton
Rivian
SAIC
Suzuki
Yamaha / Gordon Murray Design
Full hybrids
Full hybrid companies
Group 2: The second tier
BMW
BYD
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - hybrids, plug-in hybrids