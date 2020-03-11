Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industry
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market worldwide is projected to grow by 32. 9 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 25.6 Million Tons by the year 2025, Mechanical Steel Tubing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.2 Million Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanical Steel Tubing will reach a market size of 1 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 8.8 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Market Summary Favorable Environment in Oil and Gas Sector Drives Demand for OCTG Pipes Recent Market Activity Oil Prices - A Review Global Competitor Market Shares Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG (Oman) APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL) Arabian Pipes Company (Saudi Arabia) ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg) ChelPipe (Russia) Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (Malaysia) EVRAZ North America (USA) JFE Steel Corporation (Japan) Maharashtra Seamless Limited (India) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) PAO TMK (Russia) TMK IPSCO (USA) PT Bakrie Pipe Industries (Indonesia) Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH (Germany) Surya Roshni Ltd. (India) Tata Steel Europe (UK) Techint Group SpA (Italy) Ternium S.A. (Luxembourg) Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg) TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) (Argentina) United States Steel Corporation (USA) United Metallurgical Company /OMK (Russia) Welspun Corp Ltd. (India) Wheatland Tube Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes Rise in Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects Automotive Industry Drives Growth Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Mechanical Steel Tubing (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Mechanical Steel Tubing (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Mechanical Steel Tubing (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Line Pipes (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Line Pipes (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Line Pipes (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Standard Pipes (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Standard Pipes (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Standard Pipes (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Oil Country Tubular Goods (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Oil Country Tubular Goods (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Oil Country Tubular Goods (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Pressure Tubing (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Pressure Tubing (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Pressure Tubing (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017 Table 24: United States Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Canadian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Review by Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017 Table 27: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 29: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 30: Japanese Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 32: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 33: Chinese Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: European Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: European Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 38: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: European Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 40: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: French Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 42: French Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 43: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: German Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 45: German Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 46: Italian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 48: Italian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: United Kingdom Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Spanish Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Review by Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017 Table 54: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017 Table 57: Russian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 59: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: Rest of Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 62: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Australian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 69: Australian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 70: Indian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Indian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Review by Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017 Table 72: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: South Korean Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 75: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025 Table 80: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: Latin American Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 82: Latin American Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 84: Latin American Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 86: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 87: Argentinean Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 88: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Brazilian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 90: Brazilian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 91: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: Mexican Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 93: Mexican Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Latin America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 98: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017 Table 99: The Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 100: The Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 101: The Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market by Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017 Table 102: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Iranian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 107: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 108: Israeli Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 114: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 117: Rest of Middle East Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 118: African Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017 Table 120: African Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.