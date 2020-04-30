Electric Submersible Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Onshore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Submersible Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798456/?utm_source=GNW 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Onshore will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$157.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Onshore will reach a market size of US$741.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Global Competitor Market Shares Electric Submersible Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Market Overview Product Overview Major Regional Markets Permanent Magnet Motor (PMM) ESP System
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Integration of AI and Cloud Technology Platforms Companies Seek ESP Systems Upgrades Shale Companies Look out for Alternate Technologies Focus on Innovations on Rise to Address Immediate Challenges Increase in Mining Activities Drives Growth Prospects New Deepwater and Ultra-Deep Water Development Projects is Driving the Electric Submersible Pumps Market Companies Extend Predictive Failure Analytics to ESPs ESP in High Free Gas Applications Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Drive Demand for Electric Submersible Pump Market. Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023 Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023 Increasing Depth of Oil Wells is also Projected to Drive the Market in Near Future. Energy Service Providers Seek Acquisition of Electric Submersible Pump Companies Recent Industry Activity XPV Water Partners Invests in Holland Pump Company. Weatherford International Partners with Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions to Commercialize ESPs. May River Acquires Stancor from Knox Capital Holdings. Franklin Electric Acquires Industrias Rotor Pump S.A. Kirloskar Brothers Launches ’KOSi? Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Submersible Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Electric Submersible Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Onshore (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Onshore (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Onshore (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Offshore (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Offshore (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Offshore (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Electric Submersible Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 12: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 15: Canadian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Japanese Electric Submersible Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 18: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Demand for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 21: Chinese Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Electric Submersible Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Electric Submersible Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 24: European Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: European Electric Submersible Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 26: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 27: European Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 28: Electric Submersible Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 29: French Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 30: French Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 31: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 32: German Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 33: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 34: Italian Demand for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 36: Italian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: United Kingdom Electric Submersible Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 39: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 40: Spanish Electric Submersible Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 42: Spanish Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 43: Russian Electric Submersible Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 45: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 47: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 50: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Electric Submersible Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 55: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Australian Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 57: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 58: Indian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 60: Indian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 61: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: South Korean Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 63: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 66: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 67: Latin American Electric Submersible Pumps Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 68: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 69: Latin American Electric Submersible Pumps Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 70: Latin American Demand for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 72: Latin American Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 73: Argentinean Electric Submersible Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 74: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: Argentinean Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 76: Electric Submersible Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 77: Brazilian Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 78: Brazilian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 79: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Mexican Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 81: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Rest of Latin America Electric Submersible Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 84: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 85: The Middle East Electric Submersible Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 86: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 87: The Middle East Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 88: The Middle East Electric Submersible Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 90: The Middle East Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Iranian Electric Submersible Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 93: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 94: Israeli Electric Submersible Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 95: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Israeli Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Submersible Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 99: Saudi Arabian Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 100: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: United Arab Emirates Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 102: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 103: Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Rest of Middle East Electric Submersible Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 105: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 106: African Electric Submersible Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Electric Submersible Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 108: Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BORETS COMPANY LLC FALCON PUMPS PVT.LTD. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY GRUNDFOS PUMPS CORPORATION HALLIBURTON NOVOMET-PERM JSC SCHLUMBERGER TORQUEFLOW SYDEX WALRUS AMERICA WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798456/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.