Global Electric Submersible Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Electric Submersible Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%.
Onshore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Onshore will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$157.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Onshore will reach a market size of US$741.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
Borets Company LLC
Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
General Electric Company
Grundfos Pumps Corporation
Halliburton
Novomet-Perm JSC
Schlumberger Ltd.
Torqueflow Sydex Ltd.
Walrus America Inc.
Weatherford International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Submersible Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Market Overview
Product Overview
Major Regional Markets
Permanent Magnet Motor (PMM) ESP System
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Integration of AI and Cloud Technology Platforms
Companies Seek ESP Systems Upgrades
Shale Companies Look out for Alternate Technologies
Focus on Innovations on Rise to Address Immediate Challenges
Increase in Mining Activities Drives Growth Prospects
New Deepwater and Ultra-Deep Water Development Projects is Driving the Electric Submersible Pumps Market
Companies Extend Predictive Failure Analytics to ESPs
ESP in High Free Gas Applications
Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Drive Demand for Electric Submersible Pump Market.
Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023
Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023
Increasing Depth of Oil Wells is also Projected to Drive the Market in Near Future.
Energy Service Providers Seek Acquisition of Electric Submersible Pump Companies
Recent Industry Activity
XPV Water Partners Invests in Holland Pump Company.
Weatherford International Partners with Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions to Commercialize ESPs.
May River Acquires Stancor from Knox Capital Holdings.
Franklin Electric Acquires Industrias Rotor Pump S.A.
Kirloskar Brothers Launches 'KOSi' Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Submersible Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Submersible Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
