Emergency Shutdown System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$995. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 8%. Safety Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%.
New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Shutdown System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798490/?utm_source=GNW The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$646.8 Million by the year 2025, Safety Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Safety Sensors will reach a market size of US$61.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$170.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
A Prelude into Emergency Shutdown System Market Dynamics Global Competitor Market Shares Worldwide Market Shares of leading Market Players by Sales Volume: 2018 Emergency Shutdown System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance for Safety Systems, Particularly in the O&G Sector to Spur Growth Growth in Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Usage to Bolster Market Growth Worldwide IoT Spending (in billions) Worldwide Total Number of IoT Connected Installations (in billion): 2015-2025 Regulatory Measures for Industrial Safety by Several Governments to Support Demand for Emergency Shutdown Systems Growing Significance for Industrial Safety Measures to Drive Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Emergency Shutdown System Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Emergency Shutdown System Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Safety Sensors (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Safety Sensors (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Safety Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Valves (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Valves (Component) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Valves (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Emergency Stop Devices (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Emergency Stop Devices (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Emergency Stop Devices (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Programmable Safety Systems (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Programmable Safety Systems (Component) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Programmable Safety Systems (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Safety Switches (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Safety Switches (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Safety Switches (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Safety Controllers/Relays/Modules (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Safety Controllers/Relays/Modules (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Safety Controllers/Relays/Modules (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Actuators (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Actuators (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Actuators (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Refining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Refining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Refining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Chemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Chemical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 36: Chemical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 38: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 39: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Emergency Shutdown System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: United States Emergency Shutdown System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Emergency Shutdown System Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 45: United States Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: United States Emergency Shutdown System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Emergency Shutdown System Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 48: Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Emergency Shutdown System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Canadian Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 51: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 52: Canadian Emergency Shutdown System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 54: Canadian Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Market for Emergency Shutdown System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: Japanese Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency Shutdown System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Japanese Emergency Shutdown System Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 60: Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 61: Chinese Emergency Shutdown System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 63: Chinese Emergency Shutdown System Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 64: Chinese Demand for Emergency Shutdown System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 65: Emergency Shutdown System Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 66: Chinese Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Emergency Shutdown System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 67: European Emergency Shutdown System Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 68: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 69: European Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: European Emergency Shutdown System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025 Table 71: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 72: European Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: European Emergency Shutdown System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 74: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: European Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 76: Emergency Shutdown System Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: French Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 78: French Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Emergency Shutdown System Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 80: French Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 81: French Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 82: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: German Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 84: German Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: German Emergency Shutdown System Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 87: Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 88: Italian Emergency Shutdown System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 90: Italian Emergency Shutdown System Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 91: Italian Demand for Emergency Shutdown System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Emergency Shutdown System Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 93: Italian Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Shutdown System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 95: Emergency Shutdown System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: United Kingdom Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency Shutdown System in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: United Kingdom Emergency Shutdown System Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 99: Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025 Table 101: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Rest of Europe Emergency Shutdown System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 104: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Rest of Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Emergency Shutdown System Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 112: Rest of World Emergency Shutdown System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Rest of World Emergency Shutdown System Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 114: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 115: Rest of World Emergency Shutdown System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Emergency Shutdown System Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 117: Rest of World Emergency Shutdown System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP EMERSON ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HIMA PAUL HILDEBRANDT GMBH HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL OMRON CORPORATION PROSERV GROUP INC. ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798490/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.