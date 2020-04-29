Energy as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 43%. Generation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.
New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798500/?utm_source=GNW 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Generation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 48% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$341.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$554.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Generation will reach a market size of US$176 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Global Competitor Market Shares Energy as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Witness Rapid Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Energy as a Service Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Energy as a Service Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Generation (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Generation (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Operation & Maintenance (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Operation & Maintenance (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Energy Efficiency & Optimization (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Energy Efficiency & Optimization (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Energy as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Energy as a Service Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: United States Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 15: United States Energy as a Service Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 16: Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 17: Canadian Energy as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Energy as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025 Table 19: Canadian Energy as a Service Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Canadian Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 21: Japanese Market for Energy as a Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 22: Japanese Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy as a Service in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 24: Energy as a Service Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Energy as a Service Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Chinese Energy as a Service Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 27: Chinese Demand for Energy as a Service in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: Chinese Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Energy as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 29: European Energy as a Service Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 30: European Energy as a Service Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: European Energy as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025 Table 32: European Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 33: European Energy as a Service Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 34: European Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 35: Energy as a Service Market in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 36: French Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Energy as a Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 38: French Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 39: Energy as a Service Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 40: German Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 41: Energy as a Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 42: Energy as a Service Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 43: Italian Energy as a Service Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Italian Energy as a Service Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 45: Italian Demand for Energy as a Service in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 46: Italian Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Energy as a Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 48: United Kingdom Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy as a Service in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Energy as a Service Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 51: Rest of Europe Energy as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025 Table 52: Rest of Europe Energy as a Service Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 53: Rest of Europe Energy as a Service Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 54: Rest of Europe Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Energy as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025 Table 57: Energy as a Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 58: Asia-Pacific Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 59: Rest of World Energy as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 60: Energy as a Service Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025 Table 61: Rest of World Energy as a Service Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Rest of World Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.