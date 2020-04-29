Global Energy as a Service Industry

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Generation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 48% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$341.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$554.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Generation will reach a market size of US$176 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Contemporary Energy Solutions

Edison Energy, LLC

Enel X S.r.l.

Enertika

ENGIE Group

General Electric Company

Orsted A/S

Siemens AG

SmartWatt

SolarUS, Inc.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Witness Rapid Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

