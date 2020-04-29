9 hours ago
SECURE Energy Announces Voting Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
11 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
18 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”
19 hours ago
Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC) and Centrus Energy Sign Letter of Intent for HALEU Supply
20 hours ago
Calfrac Announces Delay in Filing its Q1 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A

Global Energy-Efficient Building Industry

in Press Releases   by
 April 28, 2020 - 10:59 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Global Energy-Efficient Building Industry

Energy-Efficient Building market worldwide is projected to grow by US$103. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy-Efficient Building Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$246 Billion by the year 2025, Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Products will reach a market size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • BuildingIQ, Inc.
  • EnerNOC, Inc.
  • GridPoint, Inc.
  • Honeywell Building Solutions
  • Johnson Controls, Inc.
  • Pacific Controls
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens Building Technologies, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares
Energy-Efficient Building Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Energy Efficiency in Buildings - An Important Area of Focus
A Peek into Energy Efficient Building Materials


2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Architects Focus on Advanced Energy Efficient Materials
Trends in the Green Buildings Space
Market Challenges


4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Energy-Efficient Building Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Products (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Products (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Services (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025


III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Energy-Efficient Building Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Energy-Efficient Building Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Energy-Efficient Building Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Canadian Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Energy-Efficient Building in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 12: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for Energy-Efficient Building in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chinese Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Energy-Efficient Building Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Energy-Efficient Building Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Energy-Efficient Building Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 20: French Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Energy-Efficient Building Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Energy-Efficient Building in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Italian Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Energy-Efficient Building in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Energy-Efficient Building Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Energy-Efficient Building Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Energy-Efficient Building Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Rest of World Energy-Efficient Building Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025


IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP
BUILDINGIQ
ENERNOC
GRIDPOINT
HONEYWELL BUILDING SOLUTIONS
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.
PACIFIC CONTROLS
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire PR (April 28, 2020 - 10:59 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice