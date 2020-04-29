Global Energy-Efficient Building Industry

New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy-Efficient Building Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$246 Billion by the year 2025, Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Products will reach a market size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

BuildingIQ, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell Building Solutions

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Pacific Controls

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Building Technologies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy-Efficient Building Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Energy Efficiency in Buildings - An Important Area of Focus

A Peek into Energy Efficient Building Materials





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Architects Focus on Advanced Energy Efficient Materials

Trends in the Green Buildings Space

Market Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Energy-Efficient Building Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Products (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Products (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Services (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Energy-Efficient Building Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Energy-Efficient Building Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Energy-Efficient Building Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Canadian Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Energy-Efficient Building in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 12: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Energy-Efficient Building in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chinese Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Energy-Efficient Building Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Energy-Efficient Building Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Energy-Efficient Building Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 20: French Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Energy-Efficient Building Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Energy-Efficient Building in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Italian Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Energy-Efficient Building in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Energy-Efficient Building Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Energy-Efficient Building Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Energy-Efficient Building Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Energy-Efficient Building Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Rest of World Energy-Efficient Building Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

BUILDINGIQ

ENERNOC

GRIDPOINT

HONEYWELL BUILDING SOLUTIONS

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.

PACIFIC CONTROLS

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798507/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________