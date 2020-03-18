Global Energy Management Systems Industry

Energy Management Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$61. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15. 5%. Industrial Energy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.
Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial Energy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial Energy will reach a market size of US$448.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Energy Management Systems: A Prelude United States: A Major Market Product Overview Global Competitor Market Shares Energy Management Information System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Developments and Policy Changes Spur Growth in the Energy Management Systems Market IoT Technology in Energy Management: The Next Game Changer Innovations and Advancements Energy Cost Savings: Key Reason for the Adoption of Energy Management Systems Rise in Adoption of Smart Energy Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Energy Management Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Energy Management Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Energy Management Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Industrial Energy (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Industrial Energy (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Industrial Energy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Building Energy (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Building Energy (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Building Energy (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Home Energy (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Home Energy (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Home Energy (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Sensors (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Sensors (Component) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Controllers (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Controllers (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Controllers (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Software (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Software (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Batteries (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Batteries (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Batteries (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Monitoring & Control (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Monitoring & Control (Service) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 30: Monitoring & Control (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Maintenance (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Maintenance (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 33: Maintenance (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Consulting & Training (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Consulting & Training (Service) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 36: Consulting & Training (Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Implementation & Integration (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Implementation & Integration (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 39: Implementation & Integration (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: Power & Energy (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 41: Power & Energy (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 42: Power & Energy (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: Manufacturing (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 45: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 47: Retail (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 48: Retail (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 50: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 51: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 54: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Energy Management Information System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: United States Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Energy Management Systems Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 57: United States Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: United States Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Energy Management Systems Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 60: United States Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: United States Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Energy Management Systems Market in the United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 63: United States Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: United States Energy Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 65: Energy Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 66: Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 67: Canadian Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Canadian Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 69: Energy Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 70: Canadian Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Canadian Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 72: Energy Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 73: Canadian Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Canadian Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 75: Energy Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 76: Canadian Energy Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Energy Management Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2009-2017 Table 78: Canadian Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 79: Japanese Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Energy Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: Japanese Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: Japanese Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: Energy Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: Japanese Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Japanese Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: Energy Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017 Table 87: Japanese Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Management Systems in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Japanese Energy Management Systems Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 90: Energy Management Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 91: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 93: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 94: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 95: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017 Table 96: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 97: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 98: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 99: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 100: Chinese Demand for Energy Management Systems in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 101: Energy Management Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 102: Chinese Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Energy Management Information System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 103: European Energy Management Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 104: Energy Management Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: European Energy Management Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: European Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 107: Energy Management Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 108: European Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: European Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025 Table 110: Energy Management Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 111: European Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: European Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025 Table 113: Energy Management Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 114: European Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: European Energy Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025 Table 116: Energy Management Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2009-2017 Table 117: European Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 118: Energy Management Systems Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: French Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 120: French Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Energy Management Systems Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: French Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017 Table 123: French Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Energy Management Systems Market in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: French Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 126: French Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Energy Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025 Table 128: French Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 129: French Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 130: Energy Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: German Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 132: German Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Energy Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 134: German Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017 Table 135: German Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: Energy Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 137: German Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 138: German Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: Energy Management Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025 Table 140: German Energy Management Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 141: Energy Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 142: Italian Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 144: Italian Energy Management Systems Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 145: Italian Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 146: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017 Table 147: Italian Energy Management Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 148: Italian Energy Management Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 149: Energy Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 150: Italian Energy Management Systems Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 151: Italian Demand for Energy Management Systems in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 152: Energy Management Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 153: Italian Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Energy Management Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 Table 156: United Kingdom Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Energy Management Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 159: United Kingdom Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Energy Management Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Energy Management Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017 Table 162: United Kingdom Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Management Systems in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: United Kingdom Energy Management Systems Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 165: Energy Management Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 166: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025 Table 167: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 168: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 169: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025 Table 170: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 171: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 172: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025 Table 173: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 174: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025 Table 176: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2009-2017 Table 177: Rest of Europe Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 178: Energy Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 179: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017 Table 180: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Energy Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 182: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017 Table 183: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 184: Energy Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 185: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 186: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Energy Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025 Table 188: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017 Table 189: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 190: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025 Table 191: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 192: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 193: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 194: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 195: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 196: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 197: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 198: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 199: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025 Table 200: Energy Management Systems Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2009-2017 Table 201: Rest of World Energy Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
1E ABB GROUP ALERTON APOGEE INTERACTIVE AUTOMATED ENERGY AUTOMATED LOGIC CIMETRICS DELL DELTA CONTROLS INC. ECHELON CORPORATION ENERGY CONTROL SYSTEMS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.. NOVAR CONTROLS PHILIPS TELETROL SYSTEMS ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG TECHNIPFMC PLC TRANE TRIDIUM VERIS INDUSTRIES
