Global Energy Metals Announces Private Placement to Further Explore and Earn-In 85% Interest in Battery Metals Projects in Nevada

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - March 16, 2020 - Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement") upon completion of its 10 old for 1 new share consolidation (the "Consolidation") as announced on March 10, 2020. Completion of the Private Placement will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO comments:

"The transition to a clean-energy world using battery technology is being considered as one of the largest investment opportunities of the decade. Global Energy Metals is building a company to provide its shareholders exposure to this growing investment trend. This financing sets a path forward to further validate our role in the cobalt and battery mineral supply chain through the acquisition and development of cobalt-nickel-copper projects located in Nevada, a premier mining jurisdiction."

Global Energy's management believes that advancing and acquiring an 85 percent interest in the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects in Nevada provides the Company with high-potential, growth-stage exploration projects in a well established mining district. Additionally it provides the foundation to develop a domestic supply of battery metals critical to national and economic security at a time when the importance of domestic mineral independence is recognized as being critical to the transition towards a low carbon, battery intensive energy system.

Energy security has, for decades, been high on the agenda of politics and defense, but only recently has it included minerals and metals, now deemed 'critical.' As the new energy transition evolves so to will the need for it to be more mineral-intensive and mineral independence, domestic refinement and manufacturing will be key to this movement.

This financing complements the recently announced commitment by Electric Royalties Ltd. ("Electric Royalties") that provides Global Energy Metals with an attractive form of financing and short term investments via the spin-out of a small royalty on its Queensland, Australian projects. The royalty also provides an option to fund future development at Millennium and the Mount Isa projects (the "Projects) in a non-dilutive manner to the company and create an opportunity for cross marketing promotion with a strong royalty partner. For more information on this significant endorsement of the Projects and collaboration with Electric Royalties please see our news release dated February 27, 2020.

Proposed Private Placement

Global Energy plans to raise up to $500,000 through a Private Placement, consisting of up to 6,666,667 units at a post-Consolidation price of $0.075 per Unit (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one post-Consolidation Share of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional post-Consolidation Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for three (3) years. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Private Placement subject to and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and is intended to close after the completion of the Consolidation.

The Company proposes to use the proceeds to begin stage-two exploration work and earn an 85% interest in the Nevada based battery metals projects, as well as for new technologies related to building battery mineral supply chain to power a clean energy future, and for general corporate purposes.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals provides investors and partners with exposure to the immediate need for metals critical to the new energy economy by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt and battery metals rich projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions with exploration & development upside to become a supply chain solution to safe and reliable cobalt for downstream partners. Global Energy Metals holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt-nickel-copper exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: [email protected]

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

