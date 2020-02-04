Global Energy Storage Industry Outlook, 2020 – United States and China Continue to be the Key Energy Storage Markets; Supported by Strong Regulations, Legislative Policies, and Incentives

The overall global energy storage was at 4.2GW in 2019. It will be witnessing a steady, strong growth in 2020 as well, with an estimated capacity of above 6GW.
This study focuses on and/or provides:
The key technologies contributing to energy storage
The role of compressed-air energy storage (CAES) and supercapacitors in the energy storage market
Supportive legislation, policies, and incentives driving energy storage installations in key countries
Detailed analysis of alternative energy storage solutions
Detailed forecasts for BESS and the role of Li-ion chemistry
Technology lifecycle of the different technologies involved in the energy storage market
Among the different types of solutions, Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) is a strong segment, along with the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system. Within BESS, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most widely used storage solution, followed by flow batteries and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries.
South Korea was the global leader in energy storage solutions in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States surpassed South Korea and became the global market leader. Growth in 2020 will be largely determined by the demand in the United States, China, and South Korea followed by other key countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and UAE.
Among end-user categories, residential-scale storage is witnessing significant growth, exceeding commercial and utility, while utility-scale storage is also gaining momentum alongside commercial/industrial applications. Residential scale storage is predominantly dependent on BESS, while commercial and utility-scale storage uses both BESS and other alternative storage solutions.
Steady price decline of Li-ion batteries is an important factor that drives the demand for residential energy storage systems, along with the concept of solar + storage, where solar panels installed at residential dwellings prefer to have a storage unit as well for use during peak hours of the day and during peak summer and winter when the grid lines could not cater to the surging energy demand.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
Energy Storage Market Predictions for 2020
Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
Global Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020
Global Hotspots for Energy Storage Projects
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Market Definition and Segmentation
3. 2020 Industry Outlook - Alternative Energy Storage Technologies: Market Overview
Key Alternative ESS Market Predictions for 2020
4. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Technology Trends
Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Lifecycle
Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
TES Technology
CAES Technology
Flywheel Energy Storage Technology
Supercapacitors
New Technologies - Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES)
5. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Regional Analysis
Global Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020
Regional Trends - North America
Regional Trends - Europe
Regional Trends - APAC
6. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Application Analysis
Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Applications
ESS Business Model Developments
7. 2020 Industry Outlook - Battery Energy Storage Systems: Market Overview
Key Battery Market Trends for 2020
8. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Market Analysis
Market Size and Growth
Market Forecast - Grid-connected BESS
9. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Regional Analysis
2019 Geographic Segmentation - Grid-scale BESS
2020 Geographic Segmentation - Grid-scale BESS
Regional Trends - APAC
Regional Trends - Europe
Regional Trends - North America
BESS - Global Market Attractiveness
10. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Technology Spotlight
Technology Spotlight*
Battery Energy Storage Technology Trends
Key Technology Trends
11. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Global Policies
Storage Market Policies - Global Incentives
12. 2019 Industry Outlook - Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications)
Battery Storage Trend for Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications
Li-ion Device Batteries - Are They Safe?
Market Size and Growth
EV Battery Market Size and Growth
13. Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications) - Regional Analysis
Regional Trends - APAC
Regional Trends - Europe
Regional Trends - North America
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - New Manufacturing Destinations
Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - Critical Success Factors for Growth of ESS Technologies across Regions
15. Value Chain - Alternate Battery Energy Storage Systems
Battery Energy Storage Systems Value Chain
Flywheel Storage Stakeholders
Thermal Energy Storage Stakeholders
Compressed Air Energy Storage Stakeholders
Supercapacitors Energy Storage Stakeholders
Companies to Watch - New Product/Technology/Service Launches in 2020