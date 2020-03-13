Global Energy Storage Industry

Energy Storage market worldwide is projected to grow by US$97. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.7 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Global Competitor Market Shares Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Energy Storage Market-Opportunities and Trends Invenergy - A Leading Player in the Grid Storage Market Definition and Type of Energy Storage Innovations in Residential Energy Storage Space Major Players
Grid-scale Energy Storage Gains Traction Home Battery Energy Storage Marks a New Phase in Residential Solar Energy Market Rise in Adoption of Energy Storage Systems by Utilities Drop in Prices and Improved Technologies Spur Investments in Energy Storage Market Lithium Ion Price Trends 2010-2017 Battery Storage Capacity Trends by Region (2006-2016) The Growing Importance of Energy storage-as-a-service Advancements in Battery Chemistries Demand More Efficient Energy Storage Market Challenges
Table 1: Energy Storage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Energy Storage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Energy Storage Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Non-Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Non-Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Utility (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Utility (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Utility (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Grid Storage (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Grid Storage (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Grid Storage (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Energy Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 US Energy Storage Market Trends US- Favourable Energy Reforms to Boost Growth Market Analytics US Energy Storage Market by Region (2017) US Large Scale Battery Storage Market by Chemistry (2013-2016) US Small-Scale Energy Storage Market Capacity by Sector (2016) Table 19: United States Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 21: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: United States Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 24: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Energy Storage Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 27: Canadian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Canadian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Energy Storage Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 30: Canadian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Japanese Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 33: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Japanese Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 36: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Strong Growth Potential Ahead Table 37: Chinese Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Energy Storage Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 39: Chinese Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Energy Storage Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 42: Chinese Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Energy Storage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Energy Storage Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: Energy Storage Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 45: European Energy Storage Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: European Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 47: Energy Storage Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: European Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 50: Energy Storage Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 52: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 53: French Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 54: French Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 55: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 56: French Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 57: French Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 58: Energy Storage Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 59: German Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 60: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Energy Storage Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 63: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 64: Italian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 65: Energy Storage Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 66: Italian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Italian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Energy Storage Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 69: Italian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: United Kingdom Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 72: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 75: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Energy Storage Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 78: Spanish Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Spanish Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Energy Storage Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 81: Spanish Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 84: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Russian Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 87: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 89: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 90: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 92: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 93: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 95: Energy Storage Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 100: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Energy Storage Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Australian Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 105: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Energy Storage Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Australian Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 108: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA An Expanding Market Table 109: Indian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Energy Storage Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 111: Indian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: Indian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Energy Storage Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 114: Indian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Energy Storage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: South Korean Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 117: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: Energy Storage Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: South Korean Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 120: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 123: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 126: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 127: Latin American Energy Storage Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 128: Energy Storage Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 129: Latin American Energy Storage Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 130: Latin American Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 131: Energy Storage Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 132: Latin American Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Energy Storage Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 135: Latin American Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 137: Energy Storage Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Argentinean Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: Argentinean Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 140: Energy Storage Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Argentinean Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 142: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 143: Brazilian Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 144: Brazilian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 145: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 146: Brazilian Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 147: Brazilian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 148: Energy Storage Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 149: Mexican Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 150: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Energy Storage Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Mexican Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 153: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 155: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 156: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 158: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 159: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 161: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 162: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 163: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 165: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 166: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 168: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: Iranian Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 171: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Iranian Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 174: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 176: Energy Storage Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 177: Israeli Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 178: Israeli Energy Storage Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 179: Energy Storage Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Israeli Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 182: Energy Storage Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 185: Energy Storage Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Energy Storage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 189: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Energy Storage Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 192: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 195: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 196: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 198: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 199: African Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 200: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 201: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 202: African Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 204: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
