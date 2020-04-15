Global Energy Trilema Market - Decentralized and Smart Power Systems to Address Business Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

The rising population along with the rapid expansion of anthropogenic activities has infused concerns associated with the sustainability and optimization of natural resources worldwide. Perpetual increase in per capita energy consumption in conjunction with aging energy infrastructure has further added to the debate concerning the growth and future roadmap for energy companies and utilities.



Moreover, stringent emission mandates in compliance with the 2015 Paris agreement coupled with increasing economic and technological competence from renewable energy systems have led to a paradigm shift from the conventional centralized grid mechanism towards a distributed and energy-efficient technological evolution. Change in electricity consumption, competence among emerging energy generation technologies, and regulatory implementations have compelled industry participants to adopt and implement technologies that ensure reliability and uninterrupted power supply. Besides, the rise in electric faults, blackouts and load shedding has further raised questions regarding energy security across the globe.



Henceforth, regulators and technology developers across the power industry have proposed ways to tackle circuitry failures on a larger scale through the introduction of micro-grids, decentralized generation systems and on-site renewable energy systems. The research study concentrated across technologies that address the basic challenges concerning energy trilemma (namely energy security, environmental sustainability, and energy equity) pertaining throughout the global power industry. Moreover, the study encompasses through recent developments, technology readiness levels, regulatory initiatives and various technology performance indicators ensuring a long-term, secure, and uninterrupted energy ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus - Enabling

1.2 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.3 Analysis Framework - Core Value

1.4 Research Methodology



2. Energy Trilemma - Technology Trends

2.1 Energy Trilemma - a Global Phenomenon

2.2 Energy Efficiency and Smart Implementation to Influence Industry Dynamics

2.3 Rising Energy Demand and Policy Framework Play a Pivotal Role in Addressing Energy Transition

2.4 Energy Trilemma: The Three Dimensions - Environmental Sustainability

2.5 Energy Trilemma: The Three Dimensions - Energy Security

2.6 Energy Trilemma: The Three Dimensions - Energy Equity

2.7 Smart Technology Integration ImposeSecurity Threats



3. Technologies Addressing Energy Trilemma Environmental Sustainability

3.1 Solar PV

3.1.1 Evolution of the Solar Industry

3.1.2 Solar PV to Witness Long-term Scalability

3.1.3 Third-generation Solar will Enable a Competitive Business Scenario

3.2 Bioenergy

3.2.1 Advanced Conversion Paths to Play a Major Role in Technological Diversity

3.2.2 Biomass Processing to Play a Pivotal Role in Achieving Economic & Efficient Integration

3.2.3 Gasification to Positively Influence Large-scale Adoption

3.3 Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS)

3.3.1 Carbon Capture Technologies to Enable a Clean & Sustainable Energy Mechanism

3.3.2 Carbon Capture across Industries to Curb Overall Process Emissions

3.3.3 Perpetual CCS Research & Development to Provide Cost Effectiveness & Efficiency



4. Technologies Addressing Energy Trilemma Energy Security

4.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)

4.1.1 Distributed Energy Resources to Enable Global Prosumerism

4.1.2 Hybrid Systems to Redefine Technological Benchmarking in terms of Cost & Energy Efficiency

4.1.3 Energy Systems Integration to Play a Vital Role in Large-scale Adoption

4.1.4 DERs along with Effective Energy Management will Build an Efficient & Competitive Business Scenario

4.2 Energy Storage

4.2.1 Storage to Play an Important Role across all the Energy Industry Verticals

4.2.2 Batteries to Enable Wide Scalability through Improved Energy Density & Longevity

4.2.3 Large Utility-scale Deployments to be Primarily Influenced by Thermal Energy Storage Technologies

4.2.4 Mechanical Energy Storage to Support Large-scale Storage Systems

4.2.5 Hydrogen Storage to Redefine Performance & Comparative Cost Benchmarking

4.2.6 Energy Storage: Technology Comparison



5. Technologies Addressing Energy Trilemma Energy Equity

5.1 Energy Management Systems to Provide a Two-way Communication Network

5.2 Decentralized Grid Infrastructure to Ensure Reliability and Independence from Centralized Grid Networks



6. Recent Developments

6.1 Emission Control & Efficiency Enhancement to Drive R&D Investments



7. Major Funding Landscape (2019 - 2020)

7.1 Utility Aided Funding to Drive Innovations across Companies & Research Institutes



8. Analyst Insights

8.1 Geopolitics & Resource Diversification to Impact the Global Trilemma Concerns



9. Industry Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

9.1 Decentralized and Smart Power Systems to Address Business Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak



10. Key Contacts

10.1 Key Industry Contacts



