Global Engineering Plastics Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of $183.44 Billion in 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Engineering Plastics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Engineering Plastics Market accounted for $82.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $183.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for polyamides for 3D printing, growth in end-user industries are driving the market growth. However, lack of institutional arrangements, fluctuating crude oil prices are hampering the market.

Engineering plastics exhibit higher performance than standard materials, making them ideal for tough engineering applications. They have gradually replaced traditional engineering materials such as wood or metal in many applications because, not only do they equal or surpass them in their weight/strength ratio and other properties, but they are also much easier to manufacture, especially in complicated shapes. Engineering plastics have superior performance in the areas of heat resistance, chemical resistance, impact resistance, fire retardancy and mechanical strength.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polycarbonates

5.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.4 Polyamides

5.4.1 Nylon

5.5 Polyetherketone (PEK)

5.6 Thermoplastic Polyesters

5.7 Fluoropolymers

5.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.9 Polyacetal/ Polyoxymethylene

5.10 Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends)

5.11 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

5.12 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

5.13 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

5.14 Styrene Copolymers (ABS and SAN)

5.15 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

5.16 Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

5.17 Polyimides (PI)

5.18 Acetal

5.19 Acrylic

5.20 Bakelite

5.21 High Performance Materials

5.22 Polyethylenes (PE)

5.23 Polypropylene (PP)

5.24 Polyurethane

5.25 Polytetrafluoroethylene

5.26 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.27 Other Types

6 Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Performance Parameter

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Performance

6.3 Low Performance

7 Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Batteries

7.3 CD/DVD

7.4 Medical Implants

7.5 Shoes

7.6 Valve Components

7.7 Wear Plates

7.8 Terminal Boards

7.9 Washer

7.10 Thrust Washers

7.11 Valve Bodies

7.12 Scraper Blades

7.13 Thermal Insulators

7.14 Skylights

7.15 Safety Glass and Guards

7.16 Abrasion Resistant Liners

7.17 Wear Pads

7.18 Sightglass

7.19 Self-Lubricating Parts

7.20 Security Windows

7.21 Nuts and Bolts

7.22 Gears

7.23 Insulators

7.24 Rollers

7.25 Pump Components

7.26 Pressure Plates

7.27 Slide Bearings

7.28 Slideways

7.29 Piston Rings

7.30 Hoppers

7.31 Food Production

7.32 Heat Seal Surfaces

7.33 Boat Chopping Board

7.34 Seals

7.35 Lantern Rings

7.36 Kicker Arms

7.37 Buffer Pads

7.38 Metal Detector Chutes

7.39 High Precision Parts

7.40 Electrical Insulator

7.41 Bearings

7.42 Anti-Corrosive Liners

7.43 Guards

7.44 Plating Tanks and Hoods

7.45 Gaskets

7.46 Fume Ducting

7.47 Acid Trays

7.48 Feedscrolls

7.49 Exhaust Ducts

7.50 Bench Top

7.51 Boat Windscreen

7.52 Cutting Boards

7.53 Cooling Towers

7.54 Guide Strips

7.55 Machine Guards

7.56 Chevron Packing's

7.57 Bushes

7.58 Guide Wheels

7.59 Piston Seals and Cups

7.60 Conveyor Mechanisms

7.61 Bolts & Nuts

7.62 Display

7.63 Braking Tray Liners

7.64 Lighting

7.65 Level Indicators

7.66 Bottle Line Wear Plate

7.67 Chain Guide

7.68 Other Applications

8 Global Engineering Plastics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Appliances

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Oil & gas

8.5 Automotive & Transportation

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.7 Medical

8.8 Food

8.9 Packaging

8.10 Industrial & Machinery

8.11 Medical Applications

8.12 Building & Construction

9 Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

11.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.3 Evonik Industries AG

11.4 BASF SE

11.5 Royal DSM

11.6 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation

11.7 INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (INEOS)

11.8 Covestro AG

11.9 Daicel Corporation

11.10 Trinseo

11.11 Chi Mei Corporation

11.12 TEIJIN Limited

11.13 Bayer AG

11.14 Schulman Inc.

11.15 Dyneon LLC (3M Company)

11.16 Eastman Chemical Company

11.17 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.18 SABIC

11.19 Celanese Corporation

11.20 LANXESS

11.21 LG Chem Ltd.

11.22 Polyone

11.23 Polyplastics Co. Ltd

11.24 Rochling Group

11.25 AdvanSix Inc.

11.26 Arkema Group

11.27 Solvay S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/372o7d

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005139/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020