Global Equipment Monitoring Industry

Equipment Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 4%. Vibration Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vibration Monitoring will reach a market size of US$136.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$292.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
The Market Primer Vibration monitoring: The Largest Segment Europe Constitutes One of the Largest Regions for Equipment Monitoring Market Smart Sensors and Machine Monitoring Equipment Monitoring through Telematics Transforming the Industry INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS ONEPROD?s FALCON: An Innovative Tool for Vibration Measurement and analysis Innovative Vibration Management Solutions from TEXCEL ECOTECH?s 01dB Range of Noise and Vibration Measurement Products Pepperl+Fuchs? CorrTran? Corrosion Transmitter Technology ELA Innovation?s Wireless Temperature Sensor, ITEMS TD, Monitors Production Equipment in Real-Time PRODUCT OVERVIEW Equipment Monitoring System Heavy Equipment Monitoring Vibration Monitoring and Analysis Continuous Vibration Monitoring Benefits Thermal Monitoring Systems Continuous Monitoring Reduces Fire Risks Infrared Sensors for Thermal Monitoring Corrosion Monitoring and Techniques Direct Technique Indirect Technique Noise Monitoring and Measuring Noise Exposure Motor Current Monitoring Solutions Global Competitor Market Shares Equipment Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Equipment Monitoring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Equipment Monitoring Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Oil & Gas (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Oil & Gas (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Oil & Gas (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Power (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Power (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Power (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Automotive (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Automotive (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Automotive (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Other Industries (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 36: Other Industries (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Equipment Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: United States Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Equipment Monitoring Market in the United States by Monitoring Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 39: United States Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: United States Equipment Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Equipment Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 42: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review by Monitoring Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 45: Equipment Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Monitoring Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 46: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Equipment Monitoring Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 48: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Market for Equipment Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Equipment Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: Japanese Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Equipment Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Japanese Equipment Monitoring Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 54: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 55: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017 Table 57: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 58: Chinese Demand for Equipment Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Equipment Monitoring Market Review in China in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 60: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Equipment Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: European Equipment Monitoring Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 62: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: European Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018-2025 Table 65: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 66: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: European Equipment Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 68: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 69: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 70: Equipment Monitoring Market in France by Monitoring Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: French Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017 Table 72: French Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: Equipment Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 74: French Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 75: French Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 76: Equipment Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: German Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017 Table 78: German Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Equipment Monitoring Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: German Equipment Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 81: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 82: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017 Table 84: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 85: Italian Demand for Equipment Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Equipment Monitoring Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 87: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Equipment Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Equipment Monitoring Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 90: United Kingdom Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Equipment Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: United Kingdom Equipment Monitoring Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 93: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018-2025 Table 95: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 98: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Equipment Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by Monitoring Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Equipment Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 106: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review by Monitoring Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 108: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Monitoring Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 109: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 111: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
