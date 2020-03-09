Global Essential Oil Market Insights 2020-2025: Lucrative Demand for Lavender Essential Oils Over the Forecast Period

Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Oil Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global essential oil in the animal nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market is majorly driven by the health benefits offered by the essential oils possess. Therefore, the market witnessed robust growth in its application as it is now used almost in every industry, starting from food and beverage industries to medicines and animal feed along with its presence in personal care products.



Also, the other benefits it possesses such as side-effects free, have surged its use in medicine and food and beverage industries. In addition, rising demand for natural and organic essential oils from health-conscious consumers are is further boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities, along with innovation in extraction techniques, are expected to bolster the growth of the market in emerging economies.



The sales of essential oils through retail outlets is witnessed with an increasing trend in the global market. However, prominence of internet-based online sales is poised to increase over the coming years, as most of the importers and wholesalers have launched websites for online sales, in addition to existing over-the-counter sales.



Key Market Trends



Increasing demand for lavender essential oil



The demand for lavender essential oil has witnessed a significantly increasing trend owing to the benefits it possesses such as eliminate harmful bacteria, relieve muscle spasms, relieve flatulence, disinfect and soothe inflamed skin especially when resulting from a venomous, itchy bug bite, promote speedy healing of irritated and scarred skin, and to relieve muscle tension when used in a massage, which enhances its usage in medicines. When used in aromatherapy, this mild sedative is reputed to reduce stress by relaxing the brain waves, which is also said to reduce cortisol levels that contribute to the stress hormone.



Due to its calming and relaxing properties, it is also used as a sleep aid for those suffering from insomnia. Diluted with a carrier oil, it is also used as Lavender oil moisturizes chapped and aging skin. Its potential to restore skin complexion is also demonstrated with use on aging and acne-prone skin. In haircare, Lavender is known to be an anti-septic that effectively eliminates lice, nits, and dandruff when rubbed into the scalp.



North America to drive the global essential oil market



North America accounts for the largest share in the global market. In developed regions such as the United States, the stress levels among people have increased in recent years owing to the fast-paced lifestyle, thus rising the growth of the essential oil market growth. Also, due to the rising disposable income of consumers, especially in developing regions, the consumers are willing to spend a premium amount on natural, healthy, and nutritional products.



In addition, the number of recreational and lifestyle users has constantly increased in recent years in the North American region, which is further increasing the demand for essential oils in spa & relaxation and aromatherapy industries. Furthermore, an increase in demand for energy and health drinks is witnessed in recent years in the region, which has led to increased use of essential oils in beverages.



Competitive Landscape



The global market for essential oil is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, Young Living Essential Oils, a key player in the essential oils market acquired Life Matters, a wellness company in direct selling industry in a non-cash deal to strengthen and expand its business presence and product portfolio.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Lavender

5.1.2 Orange

5.1.3 Eucalyptus

5.1.4 Peppermint

5.1.5 Lemon

5.1.6 Spearmint

5.1.7 Geranium

5.1.8 Rosemary

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Aromatherapy

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 KATO Flavors & Fragrances (KFF)

6.4.2 Herbal Family

6.4.3 Robertet

6.4.4 Food Base Kft

6.4.5 Biolandes

6.4.6 A. Fakhry & Co.

6.4.7 Lebermuth, Inc.

6.4.8 Ungerer & Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux9hfa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900