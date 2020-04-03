Global Ethanol Industry

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$59.9 Billion by the year 2025, Coarse-Grain based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$629.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$493.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coarse-Grain based will reach a market size of US$747.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



ETHANOL MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook

North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol

An Introduction to Ethanol

Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol

Common Grades of Ethanol

Sources of Ethanol

Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol

Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source

Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production

Other Sources

Applications of Ethanol

Ethanol Production Scenario

Exhibit 1: Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Exhibit 2: Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Exhibit 3: Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/ Region: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

BP plc (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Flint Hills Resources, LLC (USA)

Green Plains, Inc. (USA)

INEOS (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA)

POET LLC (USA)

Raízen S. A. (Brazil)

The Andersons, Inc. (USA)

Valero Energy Corporation (USA)

VERBIO AG (Germany)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019

Exhibit 7: Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018

Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Exhibit 8: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Exhibit 9: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Ethanol Market: Biofuel Industry and Beverages Market Foster Demand

Global Biofuel Mandates Present Growth Opportunities to Overcome Weak Domestic Demand

Exhibit 10: Ethanol Production Capacity in the US by State (in Million Gallons per Year)

Exhibit 11: Number of Installed and Under Construction Ethanol Bio-refineries in the US (As of January 2019)

Exhibit 12: Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US (in Billion Gallons Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019

