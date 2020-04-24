Global Ethylene Carbonate Market (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Merck KGaA, Empower Materials & Fujifilm Holdings Among Others

The Global Ethylene Carbonate market accounted for $272.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $550.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for lubricants & lithium ion battery in automobile and electronic industries, rapid urbanization, increasing shift towards the use of electric vehicles, and the increasing applications for chemical intermediates. However, volatility in raw material prices is restraining the market growth.



Ethylene carbonate is an organic chemical compound that is available in colorless to yellowish solid form with a fruity essence. The compound is basically an ester of carbonic acid and ethylene glycol. It is created by a chemical reaction between carbon dioxide and ethylene oxide. Ethylene carbonate is mostly utilized in lithium batteries as an electrolyte solution. Furthermore, it possesses better solubility, higher polarity, and a higher boiling point when compared to other traditionally used solvents.



By end user, the automotive segment accounted is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to different requirements by manufacturers, such as reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and durable protective surface coating on vehicles. The motorization rate has increased over the last five years because of the rise in the disposable income of people and industrial growth across the globe.



On the basis of geography, APAC is the significant-growing ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period, due to its rising usage in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, automotive, industrial, and medical. Furthermore, the growing population, rising disposable income and economic growth in China and Taiwan are augmenting the market growth. Increased environmental awareness among people and various government subsidies provided to curb environmental issues may drive the electric car sales in the region.



Some of the key players in ethylene carbonate market include Merck KGaA, Empower Materials Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical, Huntsman, BASF SE, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Toagosei Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei, New Japan Chemical, Alfa Aesar, Alchem Chemical Company, Zibo Donghai Industries, and TCI Chemicals.



