Global Expanded PTFE Market is Estimated to Grow in Value from $767.79 Million in 2018 to $1435.47 Million in 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Expanded PTFE Market accounted for $767.79 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1435.47 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7%.

The increase in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industries due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and rise in demand for ePTFE gaskets from the oil & gas and chemical industries are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, High production cost of ePTFE is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.

Expanded PTFE Market has been growing at a steady pace, as intelligence regarding their characteristics in attributing high reliability and longevity to components of numerous industries continues to grow. As innovation continues to drive the focus of automotive manufacturers towards achieving an uninterrupted flow of air and stability of compression, poly-vent manufacturers seek better polymers for manufacturing advanced products with a competency to cater to the specific demands ascending from end-use industries. A broad array of materials being used for the manufacturing of poly-vents includes, but is not confined to, polypropylene, reinforced perforated glass fiber, and PTFE. Among these polymers, PTFE has been gaining high traction, owing to its unique combination of physical-chemical characteristics that distinguish it from plastic equivalents. Following the trends, PTFE is likely to spectate high adoption in the manufacturing of poly-vents, on account of its high tensile strength, electric resistance, and dielectric strength.

Based on the application, the gaskets segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industries as these gaskets are easy to cut, can seal irregular and rough surface reduces cold flow, and possess high temperature and chemical resistance. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastestogrowing expanded PTFE market, owing to its increasing usage in various end-use industries such as chemical, medical, transportation, among others. Furthermore, increasing investments in the automotive and growing oil & gas industries will also drive the market in this region during the forecast period. Moreover, countries such as China and India have been scaling up the size of their manufacturing sector. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for expanded PTFE in the region during the forecast period.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tapes

5.3 Sheets

5.4 Membranes

5.5 Fibers

5.6 Other Forms

6 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gaskets

6.3 Sealants

6.4 Fluoropolymer Fibers

6.5 Filtration & Separation

6.6 Fabrics

6.7 Dielectric Materials

6.8 Advanced Dielectric Materials

6.9 Other Applications

7 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Textile

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Medical

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Household

7.8 Headlamps

7.9 Electronics

7.10 Electric motors

7.11 Chemical

7.12 Batteries

7.14 Automotive

7.15 Architecture

7.16 Agriculture

7.17 Aerospace

7.18 Other End Users

8 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Zeus Industrial Products Inc

10.2 Wuxi Rayflon Polymer Technology Co

10.3 Teflex Gasket

10.4 Teadit

10.5 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co Ltd

10.6 Sealmax

10.7 Sanghvi Techno Products

10.8 Rogers Corporation

10.9 Poly Fluoro Ltd

10.10 Phillips Scientific Inc

10.11 Nitto Denko

10.12 Markel Corporation

10.13 KWO Dichtungstechnik GmbH

10.14 Donaldson Company Inc

10.15 Dexmet Corporation

