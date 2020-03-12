Global Fiber Optic Sensors Industry

Fiber Optic Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$621. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 8%. Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors will reach a market size of US$42.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$178.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Fiber Optic Sensors - A Prelude Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS Fiber Optic Sensing Replacing Legacy Technologies Recent Market Activity Fiber Optic Sensors Market - Fairly Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown Growth Opportunities Lie Amid Challenges Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth Outlook
Avantes B.V. (The Netherlands) Baumer Group (Switzerland) Davidson Instruments, Inc. (USA) EXFO Inc. (Canada) Halliburton (USA) Honeywell International Inc. (USA) Intelligent Fiber Optics Systems Corp. (USA) Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA) KVH Industries, Inc. (USA) LUNA Innovations Incorporated (USA) Micron Optics, Inc. (USA) Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA) O/E LAND Inc. (Canada) Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA) Optrand, Inc. (USA) Prime Photonics (USA) Roctest Ltd. (Canada) FISO Technologies Inc. (Canada) Schlumberger Limited (USA) Sensa (UK) Sensornet Ltd. (UK) Sensuron (USA) Weatherford International Ltd. (USA) Ziebel AS (Norway)
Aerospace/Defense & Security - The Largest Revenue Contributor Opportunities in Military/Defense Sector - A Review Opportunities in Commercial Aerospace & Homeland Security Oil & Gas Exploration Industry - Fastest Growing End-Use Market A Look into Key Application Areas for Fiber Optics in Oil & Gas Industry Shale Gas Exploration Brightens Prospects for Fiber Optic Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures - Building Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector Blistering Pace of Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for FOS in Smart Structures Segment Industrial Sector - A Key End-Use Market Chemical Processing Telecom Sector - The Traditional End-Use Application Area Projected Rise in Automotive Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in Automotive Industry Electric Vehicles Presents Tremendous Scope for Implementation of Fiber Optic Sensors Energy Sector - A Growing End-Use Opportunity Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Bank on Emerging Niche Markets Leak Detection in Pipelines - A Growing Opportunity Robust Opportunities on Cards for FOS in Bio Medical Applications List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors Test and Measurement - An Emerging Market Opportunity Select Trends and Prospects Dedicated Industry Efforts to Drive Market Prospects Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market Segmentation Market Drivers and Restraints Competitive Landscape Increasing Merger & Acquisition Deals Aimed at Product Development Sensuron Focused on Next Generation Sensors Innovative Trends and Research & Development Fiber Optics: A Complimentary Review Optical Fiber: Composition and Properties Optical Fiber Technology: Key Developmental Milestones FOS Technology: Emerging Trends Brief Historical Background Recent Advancements in FOS Technology Emerging Applications of FOS Technology Key Users of OFDR Technology Fiber Optic Sensor Innovations R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth Reducing Costs - A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers Standardization and Miniaturization - Key Focus Areas of Product Development Efforts Competent Products - A Boon for Fiber Optic Sensors Fiber Bragg Gratings - Useful for Space Structure Monitoring FBG Sensors for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers Fiber-Optic Electric Power Sensor Gains Widespread Popularity in Measuring Airplane Lightning Current New Fibers and Stretchable Optic Sensors: Imparting Dexterity to Robotic Hands Sensuron’s Innovation in Liquid Level Measurement Innovations in High-Resolution Distributed Fiber Sensing Technology Physical Security Technology Systems Witness the Adoption of Fiber-Optic Vibration Sensors Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergoes Technology Evolution Fiber-Optic Methane Sensor Systems Comes to the Fore Fiber Optic Distributed Temperature Sensing Technology in Sensors Gains Prominence Fiber Optic Gyro Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Applications Optic Sensor Innovations Drive IoT and Wearable Device Market
