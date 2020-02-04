Global Fiberglass Pipes Industry

Fiberglass Pipes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. GRP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
Fiberglass Pipes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. GRP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4. 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, GRP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GRP will reach a market size of US$101.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC; Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.; Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.; Enduro Composites, Inc.; Future Pipe Industries LLC; Graphite India Ltd.; Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.; Hobas GRP Pipe Systems; Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company; ZCL Composites Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW Fiberglass Pipes: A Primer Oil & Gas and Sewage Applications Drive Demand for Fiberglass Pipes Consumption Asia Pacific: The Largest Market Challenges and Restraints INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes Containing Fiber Glass Pipes Provides Superlative Performance PRODUCT OVERVIEW Glass Reinforced Pipes Key Features and Production Process Advantages of Fiberglass or Composite Pipes Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) / Glass Fiber Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes and their Applications Applications of Fiberglass Pipes Global Competitor Market Shares Fiberglass Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Usage of Reliable Fiber Glass Pipes in Chemicals and Oil & Gas Applications Fiber Glass Pipes for Water & Wastewater Applications 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Fiberglass Pipes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: GRP (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: GRP (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: GRP (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: GRE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: GRE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: GRE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Oil & Gas (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Oil & Gas (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Chemicals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Chemicals (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Chemicals (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Sewage (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Sewage (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Sewage (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Irrigation (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Irrigation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Irrigation (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Fiberglass Pipes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Table 28: United States Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 30: United States Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: United States Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 33: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 36: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 37: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 39: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: Japanese Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Japanese Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 48: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 51: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Fiberglass Pipes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 52: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 56: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: European Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 59: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 61: Fiberglass Pipes Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: French Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 63: French Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 65: French Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 66: French Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 67: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: German Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 69: German Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: German Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 72: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 73: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 75: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 76: Italian Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: United Kingdom Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: United Kingdom Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 84: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 87: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 88: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 90: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 93: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 96: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 98: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 101: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 104: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 114: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 117: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 118: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 120: Fiberglass Pipes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 121: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Fiberglass Pipes Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 123: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Fiberglass Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: South Korean Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 126: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Fiberglass Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: South Korean Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 129: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 135: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 137: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 139: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 140: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 141: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 143: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 144: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 146: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 149: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 151: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 153: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 155: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 156: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 157: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 159: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 162: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 168: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 170: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 171: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 172: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 174: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 175: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 177: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 179: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Iranian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 182: Iranian Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 183: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 185: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 186: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 188: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 189: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 194: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 198: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 199: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 201: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 207: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 208: African Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 209: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 210: African Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 211: African Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 212: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 213: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY LLC BALAJI FIBER REINFORCED PVT. LTD. CHEMICAL PROCESS PIPING PVT. ENDURO COMPOSITES FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (LLC) GRAPHITE INDIA HENGRUN GROUP HOBAS GRP PIPE SYSTEMS LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES GROUP NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY ZCL COMPOSITES
