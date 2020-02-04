February 4, 2020 - 1:18 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Fiberglass Pipes Industry Fiberglass Pipes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. GRP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4. New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiberglass Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798569/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, GRP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GRP will reach a market size of US$101.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC; Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.; Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.; Enduro Composites, Inc.; Future Pipe Industries LLC; Graphite India Ltd.; Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.; Hobas GRP Pipe Systems; Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company; ZCL Composites Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fiberglass Pipes: A Primer

Oil & Gas and Sewage Applications Drive Demand for Fiberglass

Pipes Consumption

Asia Pacific: The Largest Market

Challenges and Restraints

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes Containing Fiber Glass Pipes

Provides Superlative Performance

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Glass Reinforced Pipes

Key Features and Production Process

Advantages of Fiberglass or Composite Pipes

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) / Glass Fiber Reinforced

Epoxy (GRE) Pipes and their Applications

Applications of Fiberglass Pipes

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiberglass Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Usage of Reliable Fiber Glass Pipes in Chemicals and Oil & Gas

Applications

Fiber Glass Pipes for Water & Wastewater Applications

ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY LLC

BALAJI FIBER REINFORCED PVT. LTD.

CHEMICAL PROCESS PIPING PVT.

ENDURO COMPOSITES

FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (LLC)

GRAPHITE INDIA

HENGRUN GROUP

HOBAS GRP PIPE SYSTEMS

LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES GROUP

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY

ZCL COMPOSITES



