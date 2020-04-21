Global Fish Oil Industry Report 2020 - Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits, Rising Consumption, Growing Aquaculture Industry

Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Oil Market & Volume, Global Forecast by Species, Application: Aquaculture, Direct Human Consumption, Others, Export, Import, Production, Value Chain Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of global fish oil market.



The significant factors contributing to the growth of the fish oil market globally are increasing awareness about the health benefits, rising consumption, growing aquaculture industry, and an increasing number of people with cardiovascular and heart diseases across the world. The growing use of fish oil in cosmetic products is also expected to encourage market growth.



Besides, fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human use, although the former share of use has continued to decline, and the latter has continued to rise in recent years. This pattern is projected to remain in the years to come. This means that the market, in particular the direct human consumption, has considerable scope to expand.



As per the study, countries such as Peru, the United States, Chile, China, Denmark, Vietnam, and Japan are the leading producers of fish oil. Fish and seafood industries were also at a competitive stage of development, with major market players and government fisheries joining hands with small-scale inter- and intra-regional fishing farms, resulting in a loop of quality demand on the aquatic feed additives market.



However, there are few challenges, too, such as government rules & regulations around the world that limit the fishing quota create a supply gap in demand that is mainly affecting the growth of the fish oil market.



Top Fish Oil Importing Countries Insights



In this report, we have provided a full study of top fish oil-importing countries, such as China, Norway, Denmark, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The report covers all the countries mentioned above, complete analysis of past and future trends of import and their market value.



Fish Oil Exporting Countries Insights



In this report, we have covered top fish oil exporters, countries such as Peru, Norway, the United States, Denmark, China, and Chile, with their complete analysis of market & value along with historical and forecast information.



Top Fish Oil Producing Countries



United States, Peru, Chile, China, Japan, Norway, Vietnam, Denmark, Iceland, India, Morocco, and Ecuador is the top fish oil producing countries in the global. The report has done a complete volume assessment with the historical figure and identified several factors for the growth forecast of all these countries. According to our study, all these countries produced more than 75 percent of fish oil volume across the globe.



Top Fish Species Insights, Anchovy Fish is a Significant Species to Generate Fish Oil



This report studies all the fish species which are commonly used for fish oil. The key segments of the species are Anchovy, Sardines, Blue Whiting, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Submit Eel, and Sprat.



Application Insights, Aquaculture has the Maximum Share



In this report, the fish oil market is classified according to application and use. Here the fish oil market is divided into three parts: Aquaculture, Direct Human Use, and Other. Further, aquaculture is classified into six sections: Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine Fish, Salmonids, and Tilapias.



Major Fish Oil Producing Countries



1. Peru

2. USA

3. Chile

4. China

5. Japan

6. Norway

7. Vietnam

8. Denmark

9. Iceland

10. India

11. Morocco

12. Ecuador



Major Fish Oil Importing Countries



1. China

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Chile

5. Canada

6. United States

7. Others



Major Fish Oil Exporting Countries



1. Peru

2. Denmark

3. Norway

4. Chile

5. United States

6. China

7. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov3bi5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900