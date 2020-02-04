Flexible Pipe market worldwide is projected to grow by US$283. 4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. High-Density Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Pipe Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798591/?utm_source=GNW 1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$540.7 Million by the year 2025, High-Density Polyethylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High-Density Polyethylene will reach a market size of US$27.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.; ContiTech AG; FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.; GE Oil & Gas; Magma Global Limited; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Pipelife Nederland B.V.; Prysmian Group; Shawcor Ltd.; TechnipFMC PLC
1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Flexible Pipe Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Flexible Pipe Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Flexible Pipe Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Polyamides (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Polyamides (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Polyamides (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Offshore (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Offshore (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Offshore (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Onshore (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Onshore (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Onshore (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Flexible Pipe Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Table 22: United States Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Flexible Pipe Market in the United States by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 24: United States Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: United States Flexible Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Flexible Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 27: Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Canadian Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 30: Flexible Pipe Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 31: Canadian Flexible Pipe Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Flexible Pipe Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 33: Canadian Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Flexible Pipe: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 35: Flexible Pipe Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: Japanese Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Japanese Flexible Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 39: Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Flexible Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 42: Chinese Flexible Pipe Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 43: Chinese Demand for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Flexible Pipe Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: Chinese Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Flexible Pipe Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 46: European Flexible Pipe Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 47: Flexible Pipe Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: European Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025 Table 50: Flexible Pipe Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: European Flexible Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 53: Flexible Pipe Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 55: Flexible Pipe Market in France by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: French Flexible Pipe Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 57: French Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Flexible Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 59: French Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: French Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 61: Flexible Pipe Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 63: German Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Flexible Pipe Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: German Flexible Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 66: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 67: Italian Flexible Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 69: Italian Flexible Pipe Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 70: Italian Demand for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Flexible Pipe Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 72: Italian Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Pipe: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Flexible Pipe Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: United Kingdom Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: United Kingdom Flexible Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Spanish Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 81: Flexible Pipe Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 82: Spanish Flexible Pipe Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Flexible Pipe Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 84: Spanish Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Flexible Pipe Market in Russia by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 87: Russian Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Russian Flexible Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Flexible Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 90: Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025 Table 92: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 93: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 95: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 98: Flexible Pipe Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Flexible Pipe Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Flexible Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 106: Flexible Pipe Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Australian Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 108: Australian Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Flexible Pipe Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Australian Flexible Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 111: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 112: Indian Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Indian Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 114: Flexible Pipe Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 115: Indian Flexible Pipe Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Flexible Pipe Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 117: Indian Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 118: Flexible Pipe Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: South Korean Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 120: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Flexible Pipe Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: South Korean Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 123: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible Pipe: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017 Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 129: Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 130: Latin American Flexible Pipe Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 Table 131: Flexible Pipe Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 132: Latin American Flexible Pipe Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 133: Latin American Flexible Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 134: Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 135: Latin American Flexible Pipe Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 136: Latin American Demand for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: Flexible Pipe Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 139: Argentinean Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025 Table 140: Flexible Pipe Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Argentinean Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: Argentinean Flexible Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 143: Flexible Pipe Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Argentinean Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 145: Flexible Pipe Market in Brazil by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 146: Brazilian Flexible Pipe Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 147: Brazilian Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Flexible Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 149: Brazilian Flexible Pipe Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 150: Brazilian Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 151: Flexible Pipe Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Mexican Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 153: Mexican Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Flexible Pipe Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Mexican Flexible Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 156: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 158: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Latin America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 161: Flexible Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 162: Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 163: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 164: Flexible Pipe Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 165: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 166: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Historic Market by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 168: Flexible Pipe Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 169: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: Flexible Pipe Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 171: The Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 172: Iranian Market for Flexible Pipe: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 173: Flexible Pipe Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017 Table 174: Iranian Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: Iranian Flexible Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 177: Flexible Pipe Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 178: Israeli Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025 Table 179: Flexible Pipe Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Israeli Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Israeli Flexible Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 182: Flexible Pipe Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Israeli Flexible Pipe Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 185: Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipe Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 188: Flexible Pipe Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 190: Flexible Pipe Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 192: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 193: Flexible Pipe Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 195: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 196: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017 Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 199: Flexible Pipe Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 201: Flexible Pipe Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 202: African Flexible Pipe Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Flexible Pipe Market in Africa by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 204: African Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: African Flexible Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 206: Flexible Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 207: Flexible Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBORNE OIL & GAS B.V. CONTITECH AG FLEXSTEEL PIPELINE TECHNOLOGIES GE OIL & GAS MAGMA GLOBAL LIMITED NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PIPELIFE NEDERLAND B.V. PRYSMIAN GROUP SHAWCOR LTD. TECHNIPFMC PLC
