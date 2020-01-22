Global Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) Market Study & Forecast, 2015-2028

The Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is poised to grow by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include utilizing the old transportation vessel for various applications, technological innovations of FPSOs over other production systems and strong growth driven by consumption in major emerging markets.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview 3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Utilizing the Old Transportation Vessel for Various Applications 3.1.2 Technological Innovations of FPSOs Over Other Production Systems 3.1.3 Strong Growth Driven by Consumption in Major Emerging Markets 3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Usage 4.1 Ultra-Deepwater 4.2 Shallow Water 4.3 Deepwater
5 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Hull Type 5.1 Double Hull 5.2 Single Hull
6 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Propulsion 6.1 Towed 6.2 Self-Propelled
7 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Equipments 7.1 Chemical Injection 7.2 Crude Oil Separation 7.3 Fuel Gas Treatment 7.4 Nitrogen Generation 7.5 Produced Water 7.6 Seawater Injection
8 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Type 8.1 Converted 8.2 Dynamic Positioning (DP) 8.3 New-Build 8.4 Single Point Mooring (SPM) 8.5 Spread Mooring
9 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Geography 9.1 North America 9.2 Europe 9.3 Asia-Pacific 9.4 Middle East 9.5 Latin America 9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities 10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers 10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 10.3 Product Launch & Expansions 10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies 11.1 Total 11.2 Teekay 11.3 Shell 11.4 SBM Offshore 11.5 Petrobras 11.6 MODEC 11.7 ExxonMobil 11.8 Chevron 11.9 BW Offshore 11.10 Bumi Armada 11.11 BP 11.12 Bluewater Energy Services