Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Industry

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$281. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 9%. Utility-Scale, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$204.2 Million by the year 2025, Utility-Scale will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Utility-Scale will reach a market size of US$16.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$48 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acumentrics, Inc.; Amber Kinetics, Inc.; Beacon Power LLC; Calnetix Technologies LLC; Langley Holdings PLC; Piller Group GmbH; Power Tree Pvt. Ltd; Siemens AG
1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Utility-Scale (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 4: Utility-Scale (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: UPS (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 6: UPS (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Transportation (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Transportation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Table 11: United States Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Canadian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 16: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 17: Chinese Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Chinese Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 19: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 22: European Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 23: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 24: French Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 25: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 27: Italian Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: Italian Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 31: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 32: Rest of Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 33: Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 34: Asia-Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 35: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 36: Rest of World Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACUMENTRICS, INC. AMBER KINETICS, INC. BEACON POWER LLC CALNETIX TECHNOLOGIES LLC LANGLEY HOLDINGS PLC PILLER GROUP GMBH POWER TREE PVT. LTD SIEMENS AG
