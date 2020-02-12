Global Forecast for Propylene Glycol Market (2020 to 2024) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Propylene Glycol Market by Source (Petroleum-based, Bio-based), Grade (Industrial, Pharmaceutical), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global propylene glycol market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2024 from USD 3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growth is primarily due to the massive industrial growth in APAC and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with the rise in process automation in most of the industries. The factors restraining the growth of this market are the high cost of bio-based propylene glycol.

Petroleum-based propylene glycol to be the larger segment by source in the global market

The market for petroleum-based propylene glycol is projected to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. The rising demand from the construction and transportation industries is fueling the growth of the petroleum-based propylene glycol market.

Transportation to be the largest end-use industry segment of the propylene glycol market during the forecast period

Transportation is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the global propylene glycol market from 2019 to 2024. The growth is mainly due to the rising demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolants and aircraft wings & surface applications. Continuing economic development and increasing disposable income are also driving the global propylene glycol market in the transportation industry.

APAC set to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value

APAC is the largest propylene glycol market. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for propylene glycol. The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased trade are primarily responsible for the high consumption of propylene glycols.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Propylene Glycol Market

4.2 APAC Propylene Glycol Market, By Source and Country, 2018

4.3 Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

4.4 Propylene Glycol Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical (USP/EP) Grade

5.1.2 Industrial Grade

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and the Middle East & Africa

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Petroleum-Based Propylene Glycol in APAC & the Middle East & Africa

5.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Processed Food in APAC

5.3.1.4 Eco-Friendly Production Process of Propylene Glycol

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Less Product Differentiation of Petroleum-Based Propylene Glycols

5.3.2.2 Growth in Demand for Hybrid Vehicles and Increasing Battery Price Parity

5.3.2.3 Huge Investment Requirement in R&D for Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Domestic Income and Rising Population in Emerging Economies of APAC

5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Propylene Glycol in Pharmaceutical (USP/EP) Grade Applications

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Volatile Crude Oil Prices

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Propylene Glycol Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Petroleum-Based Propylene Glycol

7.2.1 Propylene Oxide

7.3 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

7.3.1 Glycerin

7.3.2 Sorbitol

8 Propylene Glycol Market, By Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

8.2.1 Reinforced Thermoset

8.2.1.1 Reinforced Plastic Laminates

8.2.1.2 Sheet Molding Compounds

8.2.1.3 Electronic Components

8.2.2 Non-Reinforced Thermoset

8.2.2.1 Synthetic Marble Casting

8.2.2.2 Gel Coats

8.3 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

8.3.1 Automotive Coolants

8.3.2 Hydraulic & Brake Fluid

8.3.3 Aircraft Deicing Fluid

8.3.4 Heat Transfer Fluid

8.4 Liquid Detergents

8.4.1 Household & Dishwashing

8.4.2 Industrial Soaps & Cleaning Fluids

8.5 Plasticizers

8.5.1 Cellophane Film

8.5.2 Phenolic Resin

8.6 Paints & Coatings

8.7 Food & Beverage

8.7.1 Dairies

8.8 Pharmaceuticals

8.8.1 Dental Care

8.8.2 Therapeutic Drugs and Medicines

8.9 Cosmetics

8.9.1 Skincare

8.10 Other Applications

9 Propylene Glycol Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation

9.2.1 Automotive

9.2.2 Aerospace

9.2.3 Marine

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Food & Beverage

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.7 Others

10 Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Innovators

11.2.2 Visionary Leaders

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (10 Players)

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence (10 Players)

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (16 Players)

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence (16 Players)

11.8 Market Share of Key Players

11.8.1 The DOW Chemical Company (US)

11.8.2 Lyondellbasedll Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

11.8.3 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD. (China)

11.8.4 Ineos Oxide (Switzerland)

11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.9.1 Expansions

11.9.2 Partnerships

11.9.3 Contracts & Agreements

12 Company Profiles

12.1 The DOW Chemical Company

12.2 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Huntsman Corporation

12.6 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD.

12.7 SKC Co., LTD.

12.8 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, LLC

12.9 Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

12.10 Temix Oleo S.R.L.

12.11 Other Key Market Players

12.11.1 Ineos Oxide (Switzerland)

12.11.2 Asahi Glass Co., LTD. (Japan)

12.11.3 Adeka Corporation (Japan)

12.11.4 Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

12.11.5 Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., LTD. (China)

12.11.6 Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (China)

12.11.7 Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (China)

12.11.8 Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., LTD (China)

12.11.9 Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

12.11.10 Oleon Nv (Belgium)

12.11.11 Golden Dyechem (India)

12.11.12 Haike Chemical Group (China)

12.11.13 Helm AG (Germany)

12.11.14 Oxyde Belgium B.V. (Belgium)

12.11.15 Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China)

12.11.16 Trinternational, Inc. (US)

