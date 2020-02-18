Global Forecast to 2025 on the Crawler Camera System Market - CAGR of 14.5% Expected During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crawler Camera System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Drain Inspection; Pipeline Inspection; Tank, Void, and Cavity/Conduit Inspection), Vertical (Residential, Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crawler camera system market is projected to reach USD 353 million by 2025 from USD 145 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The major drivers for the market's growth are the rising demand from residential and municipal applications, increasing government mandates and regulations for pipeline assessment, growing demand for advanced inspection systems for underwater operations, and growing demand for sewer inspection. The introduction of magnetic crawlers will create growth opportunities for crawler camera system manufacturers. The major restraint for the market is the faster battery drainage of crawler camera systems. The time involved in the data analytics process in crawler camera systems poses a major challenge for this market.

Services to hold the largest share of crawler camera system market during the forecast period

Some end-users prefer to rent crawler camera systems from manufacturers and avail inspection services as per their requirements. Other services included in this segment are maintenance and support services. End users in developing countries of the APAC region, such as India and China, prefer to rent inspection services rather than buying the systems as the cost of renting services is less compared with buying crawler camera systems. Therefore, the services market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among all verticals, residential vertical will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Crawler camera systems are used in the residential vertical for drain line inspection, sewer inspection, and pipeline inspection. When used for pipeline inspection in residential areas, crawler camera systems provide information about pipe defects, separated pipe joints, leaks, blockages, and other obstacles that are difficult to detect physically by humans. Furthermore, crawler camera systems can reach inaccessible areas such as large offsets, restricted pipes, protruding pipe tapes, flood drains, and interiors of water sewers.

North America to hold the largest share of crawler camera system market during the forecast period

In North America, crawler camera systems are majorly used for pipeline inspection, drain and sewer inspection, and tank and cavity inspection. Pipelines are the primary mode of transportation for crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas in both Canada and the US. In the US, approximately 70% of crude oil and petroleum products are shipped through pipelines; in Canada, approximately 97% of natural gas and petroleum products are shipped through pipelines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market, By Application

4.3 Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Market in North America, By Vertical

4.5 Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Crawler Camera System Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand From Municipal and Residential Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Mandates and Regulations for Pipeline Assessment

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Advanced Inspection Systems for Underwater Operations

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Sewer Inspection Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fast Battery Drainage of Crawler Camera Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Magnetic Crawlers

5.2.3.2 Big Data Analytics Would Increase the Scope of Pipeline Monitoring Systems

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Due to Enhanced Pipeline Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 More Time Required for Data Analytics

6 Crawler Camera System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Cameras

6.2.1.1 Market for Cameras to Grow at Highest CAGR in APAC

6.2.2 Crawlers

6.2.2.1 North America is Expected to Lead Crawlers Market During Forecast Period

6.2.3 Cable Drums

6.2.3.1 Cable Drums are Responsible for the Movement of Crawler Camera Systems

6.2.4 Control Units

6.2.4.1 Control Units are Responsible for Safety of Crawler Camera Systems

6.2.5 Others

6.2.5.1 Use of Other Components in Crawler Camera Systems Varies According to Application Requirements

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software is Responsible for Data Gathering and Report Generation in Crawler Camera Systems

6.4 Services

6.4.1 APAC Crawler Camera System Services Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 Crawler Camera System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drain Inspection

7.2.1 North America to Lead Market for Drain Inspection During Forecast Period

7.3 Pipeline Inspection

7.3.1 Market for Pipeline Inspection in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.4 Tank, Void, and Cavity/Conduit Inspection

7.4.1 Market for Tank, Void, and Cavity/Conduit Inspection to Grow at Highest CAGR in US During Forecast Period

8 Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Residential Segment to Grow Owing to Increasing Use of Crawler Camera Systems in Water Management Sector Across the World

8.3 Municipal

8.3.1 Municipal Vertical to Witness Highest Growth in APAC Due to Ongoing Infrastructural Developments in the Pipeline Industry in This Region

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 North America to Dominate Market for Industrial Vertical During Forecast Period

8.5 Commercial

8.5.1 Market for Commercial Vertical to Witness Highest Growth in APAC

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 RoW

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Crawler Camera System Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Developments

10.3.2 Contracts

10.3.3 Partnerships

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Cues Inc. (Acquired By Spx Corporation)

11.1.2 Deep Trekker

11.1.3 Eddyfi

11.1.4 Mini-Cam (A Halma Group Company)

11.1.5 IPEK International (An Idex Group Company)

11.1.6 ULC Robotics

11.1.7 Ratech Electronics

11.1.8 Envirosight

11.1.9 Rausch Electronics USA

11.1.10 Insight - Vision

11.2 Right to Win

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Riezler Inspection Systems

11.3.2 NDT Technologies (P) Limited

11.3.3 Scanprobe

11.3.4 Subsite Electronics (The Charles Machine Works Company)

11.3.5 Am Industrial Group

11.4 Key Innovators

11.4.1 Source One Environmental (Fernco Company)

11.4.2 Crawler Pipeline Services

11.4.3 Laveer Engineering

11.4.4 Ac-Cess

11.4.5 Spectis Robotics

