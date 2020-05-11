May 11, 2020 - 4:37 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market - 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global fracking chemicals and fluids market is currently experiencing strong growth. Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, is the process of injecting chemicals and fluids underground to create fissures and extract oil and natural gas. These fluids are commonly known as frac fluids or hydraulic-fracturing fluids and are composed of majorly of frac sand and water, with a small percentage of chemical additives. They are injected into the bedrock formation for creating new fractures in the rock and increasing the size, extent and connectivity of existing fractures. Different chemicals are used to perform various functions in hydraulic fracturing, depending on the required characteristics. Some of these functions include friction reducers, corrosion and scale inhibitors, gelling agents, surfactants, clay stabilizers, and biocides. Fracking chemicals and fluids assist in carrying proppant solutions to the desired formation, improving gel strength, reducing friction and retaining the viscosity of the fluid at high temperatures. As hydraulic fracturing helps in reaching previously inaccessible oil and gas reserves, there is a rise in the demand for fracking chemicals and fluids across the globe. Moreover, the growing consumption of energy in emerging regions, such as Asia and Africa, is resulting in the escalating demand for natural gas and rising development in offshore activities, which in turn is driving the market growth. Apart from this, owing to the growing environmental concerns, several manufacturers in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to produce environment-friendly fluids and chemicals. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025. Key Questions Answered in This Report: How has the global fracking chemicals and fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the well type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fracking chemicals and fluids market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type 6.1 Water-Based 6.2 Foam-Based 6.3 Gelled Oil-Based 6.4 Others 7 Market Breakup by Well Type 7.1 Horizontal Wells 7.1.1 Market Trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Vertical Wells 7.2.1 Market Trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Function Type 8.1 Gelling Agent 8.2 Friction Reducer 8.3 Surfactant 8.4 Scale Inhibitor 8.5 Clay Stabilizer 8.6 Acid 8.7 Cross-Linkers 8.8 Breaker 8.9 Ph Adjusting Agent 8.10 Iron Control Agent 8.11 Corrosion Inhibitor 8.12 Biocide 8.13 Others 9 Market Breakup by Region 9.1 North America 9.2 Asia Pacific 9.3 Europe 9.4 Latin America 9.5 Middle East and Africa 10 SWOT Analysis 10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths 10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities 10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Competition 12.5 Threat of New Entrants 12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Market Structure 14.2 Key Players 14.3 Profiles of Key Players 14.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. 14.3.2 Albermarle Corporation 14.3.3 Ashland Inc. 14.3.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated 14.3.5 BASF SE 14.3.6 Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 14.3.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company 14.3.8 Clariant International Ltd. 14.3.9 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company 14.3.10 FTS International 14.3.11 Halliburton Company 14.3.12 Pioneer Engineering Services 14.3.13 Schlumberger Ltd. 14.3.14 The DOW Chemical Company 14.3.15 Weatherford International For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv8r9h View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005373/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (May 11, 2020 - 4:37 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia