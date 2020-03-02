March 2, 2020 - 1:27 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global FTTx Pipes Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "FTTx Pipes Market by Material Type, Product Type, Industry Vertical and Application Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this report, the global FTTx pipes market size was valued at $1,433.2 million in 2018, and is anticipated to generate $3,056.1 million by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026. FTTx, or also known as fiber to the x, is used for high speed data communications. The x here is any end-use location may that be home, enterprise, building, desktop, router, office, and many more. The fiber cables made are prone to damage. Plastic pipes of certain qualities are being widely used to curb the direct damage to the cable. The pipes used for FTTX cables are made from thermoplastic polymers as polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride. The fiber cables are now being laid through ducts, pathways, and many more. These ducts and pathways protect cables form damage, ensure safety, and are temperature & chemical resistant. The FTTx pipes market growth is driven by rise in demand from the telecom industry. The applications of such pipes ensure safety and protection from damage making them ideal choice. In addition, demand from emerging economies, owing to intense competition in the telecom industry also drives the FTTx pipes market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices hampers the FTTx pipes market growth. Meanwhile, integration of FTTx pipes in energy infrastructure provides lucrative opportunities for the FTTx pipes industry. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global FTTx pipes market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the FTTx pipes market growth, in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the FTTx pipes market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable FTTx pipes market growth. Key findings of FTTx Pipes Market: Global FTTx pipes market size is provided in terms of revenue.

India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 11.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By application area, the backbone segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

China and U.S. dominated the FTTx pipes market growth with a revenue share of over 21.8% and 12.0% in 2018.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the FTTx pipes market growth is provided.

The qualitative data in this report aims at the FTTx pipes market trends, dynamics, and developments in the FTTx pipes industry. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction 1.1. Report Description 1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders 1.3. Key Market Segments 1.4. Research Methodology 1.4.1. Primary Research 1.4.2. Secondary Research 1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary 2.1. Key Findings of The Study 2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape 3.1. Market Definition And Scope 3.2. Key Findings 3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets 3.2.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis 3.3. Market Share Analysis & Top Player Positioning, 2018 3.3.1. Top Player Positioning, 2018 3.4. Value Chain Analysis 3.5. Market Dynamics 3.5.1. Drivers 3.5.1.1. Increased Competition In Telecom Industry 3.5.1.2. Increased Demand In Developing Economies 3.5.2. Restraint 3.5.2.1. Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices 3.5.3. Opportunity 3.5.3.1. Integration In Power & Energy Infrastructure Chapter 4: Fttx Pipes Market, By Material Type 4.1. Overview 4.2. Hdpe 4.3. Mdpe 4.4. Pvc Chapter 5: Fttx Pipes Market, By Product Type 5.1. Overview 5.2. Standard Ducts 5.3. Micro Ducts 5.4. Pathways 5.5. Others Chapter 6: Fttx Pipes Market, By Industry Vertical 6.1. Overview 6.2. Telecom 6.3. Power 6.4. Transport 6.5. Building & Infrastructure 6.6. Others Chapter 7: Fttx Pipes Market, By Application Area 7.1. Overview 7.2. Backbone 7.3. Metropolitan 7.4. Mobile Backhaul Chapter 8: Fttx Pipes Market, By Region 8.1. Overview 8.1.1. Market Size And Forecast 8.2. North America 8.3. Europe 8.4. Asia-Pacific 8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Company Profiles 9.1. Apollo Pipes 9.2. Afripipes 9.3. Craley Group Limited. 9.4. Evopipes 9.5. FurUKawa Electric Co., Ltd. 9.6. Gabo Systemtechnik Gmbh . 9.7. Gm Plast 9.8. Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited 9.9. Knet Co., Ltd. 9.10. Orbia For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c8cir View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005844/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





