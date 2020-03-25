Global Gas Flaring Industry Report 2020: Presents Crude Oil Production & Associated Gas Flaring Volumes of Key Countries Through 2010-2019

Globally billions of cubic feet of associated gas continue to be flared from crude oil production sites, which represents billions of dollars in foregone revenue and causes significant environmental pollution. Also, flaring sites are often detrimental to plant, animal and human life in their surroundings and impacts health and safety. Monetization of flared gas helps to realize some of the foregone revenue and mitigates environmental pollution.
Report Scope
Global crude oil production and associated gas flaring volumes of key countries for 2010 to 2019
Global associated gas flaring values by key countries for 2010 to 2019
Brief analysis of key small-scale associated gas monetization technologies
Brief analysis of associated gas flaring scenario in some of the key countries
Reasons to Buy
Keep abreast of the latest global associated gas flaring scenario
Obtain the latest information on global associated gas flaring values and volumes for key countries
Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong flaring values and volumes data
Assess key small-scale monetization technologies for associated gas flaring
Key Topics Covered
1. Table of Contents 1.1. List of Tables 1.2. List of Figures 2. Executive Summary
3. Global Gas Flaring - Overview 3.1. Global Crude Oil Production and Associated Gas Flaring Volumes by Key Countries 3.2. Global Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes by Key Countries
4. Monetization Technologies for Associated Flared Gas 4.1. Mini-GTL (Gas to Liquids) 4.2. Power Generation 4.3. Mini-LNG/Small-Scale LNG 4.4. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) 4.5. Major Challenges for Monetization of Associated Flared Gas
5. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Nigeria 5.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Nigeria 5.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Nigeria
6. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Russia 6.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Russia 6.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Russia
7. Global Associated Gas Flaring - US 7.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in the US 7.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in US
8. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Iran 8.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iran 8.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iran
9. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Iraq 9.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iraq 9.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iraq
10. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Venezuela 10.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Venezuela 10.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Venezuela