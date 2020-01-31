Global Gas Turbine Services Industry

Gas Turbine Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Heavy Duty, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.4 Billion by the year 2025, Heavy Duty will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heavy Duty will reach a market size of US$632.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ansaldo Energia SpA; EthosEnergy; General Electric Company; HPi LLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis LLC; Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.; MJB International Limited LLC; MTU Aero Engines AG; Proenergy Services; Siemens AG; Solar Turbines, Inc.; Sulzer Ltd.; Turbine Services and Solutions LLC.
