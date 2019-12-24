December 24, 2019 - 7:09 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth & Trends - Forecast 2018-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Generator Sales Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Generator Sales Market - Overview This report analyzes and forecasts the generator sales market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (thousand units) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global generator sales market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for generator products during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the generator sales market at the global and regional levels. The study provides a decisive view of the global generator sales market by segmenting it in terms of fuel, power rating, application, end-user, and region. In terms of fuel, the generator sales market has been classified into diesel, natural gas, and others (propane, biogas, gasoline etc.). Based on power rating, the market has been divided into below 100 kVA, 100 kVA - 500 kVA, 501 - 1000 kVA, and above 1000 kVA. Based on application, the market has been segregated into prime and continuous, standby, and peak shaving. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Key Takeaways Types of fuel covered by the study include diesel, natural gas, and others (including gasoline, propane, and biogas). In terms of value, the diesel segment accounted for the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Power ratings covered by the study include below 100 kVA, 100 kVA - 500 kVA, 501 kVA - 1000 kVA, and above 1000 kVA. In terms of value, the 100 kVA - 500 kVA segment held key share of the market in 2017.

Applications covered in this study include standby, prime and continuous, and peak shaving. In terms of value, the standby segment constituted the prominent share in 2017.

The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment occupied the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Regional segments covered in this study include North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global generator sales market in 2017. China and ASEAN hold key share of the demand for generators in Asia Pacific. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 1.1. Report Scope 1.2. Market Segmentation 1.3. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 2.2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 3.1. Global Generator Sales Market 3.2. Market Snapshot 4. Market Overview 4.1. Introduction 4.2. Market Indicators 4.3. Driver 1 - Increase in Demand for Electricity 4.4. Driver 2 - Rise in Incidence of Power Outages 4.5. Driver 3 - Growth in Off-grid Areas Across Globe 4.6. Restraints 4.7. Opportunities 4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.9. Regulatory Scenario 4.10. Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, by Fuel 5.1. Key Findings 5.2. Introduction 5.3. Global Generator Sales Market Value Share Analysis, by Fuel 5.4. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Forecast, by Fuel, 2017-2026 5.5. Global Generator Sales Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Fuel 6. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, by Power Rating 6.1. Key Findings 6.2. Introduction 6.3. Global Generator Sales Market Value Share Analysis, by Power Rating 6.4. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Forecast, by Power Rating, 2017-2026 6.5. Global Generator Sales Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Power Rating 7. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, by Application 7.1. Key Findings 7.2. Introduction 7.3. Global Generator Sales Market Value Share Analysis, by Application 7.4. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026 7.5. Global Generator Sales Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application 8. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, by End-user 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Introduction 8.3. Global Generator Sales Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user 8.4. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2026 8.5. Global Generator Sales Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user 9. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis, by Region 9.1. Key Findings 9.2. Global Generator Sales Market Value Share Analysis, by Region 9.3. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2026 9.4. Global Generator Sales Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 10. North America Generator Sales Market Analysis 11. Europe Generator Sales Market Analysis 12. Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market Analysis 13. Latin America Generator Sales Market Analysis 14. Middle East & Africa Generator Sales Market Analysis 15. Competition Landscape 15.1. Competition Matrix 15.2. Competitive Business Strategies 15.3. Generator Sales Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017) 15.4. Market Footprint Analysis 15.5. Company Profiles 15.5.1. Cummins Inc. 15.5.2. Caterpillar Inc. 15.5.3. Generac Holdings Inc. 15.5.4. Himoinsa S.L. 15.5.5. AKSA Power Generation 15.5.6. KOEL Green 15.5.7. Atlas Copco AB 15.5.8. Aggreko PLC 15.5.9. Kohler Co. 15.5.10. Briggs & Stratton Corporation 15.5.11. Yamaha Motor Corporation 15.5.12. Greaves Cotton Limited 15.5.13. AGCO Corporation 15.5.14. APR Energy 15.5.15. Multiquip Inc. 16. Key Takeaways 16.1. Primary Research - Key Insights For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic80gm View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191224005103/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





News by QuoteMedia

Source: Business Wire (December 24, 2019 - 7:09 AM EST)