Global Glyoxal Market Analysis, Trends & Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Glyoxal Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glyoxal Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased productivity efficiency in oil production, shale gas boom in north america and growing demand for packaged food.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Productivity Efficiency in Oil Production

3.1.2 Shale gas boom in North America

3.1.3 Growing demand for packaged food

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Glyoxal Market, By Type

4.1 Industrial Grade

4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

5 Glyoxal Market, By Product Type

5.1 Acetaldehyde

5.2 Ethylene Glycol

6 Glyoxal Market, By Purity

6.1 Pure Grade with 40% or More Concentration

6.2 Raw Grade with Less Than 40% Concentration

7 Glyoxal Market, By Application

7.1 Intermediate

7.2 Cross-Linking Polymer

7.3 Wood Hardening

7.4 Sulfur Scavenger

7.5 Disinfectant

8 Glyoxal Market, By End User

8.1 Cosmetics/Personal Care

8.2 Paper & Packaging

8.3 Derivatives

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.5 Resin Manufacturing

8.6 Furniture

8.7 Textile

8.8 Oil & Gas

8.9 Leather

8.10 Construction

9 Glyoxal Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 BASF

11.2 WeylChem Group

11.3 Taicang Guangze Chemical

11.4 Natural Pharmaceutical

11.5 Luotian Guanghui Chemical

11.6 Jinweikang Chemicals

11.7 Jin Yimeng

11.8 Hubei Hongyuan

11.9 Huayi

11.10 Fengchi Chemical

11.11 Emerald Performance Materials

11.12 Amzole

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opzywm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005306/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019