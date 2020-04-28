Hazardous Location Connectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 3%. Food & Beverage Processing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Location Connectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798708/?utm_source=GNW 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Food & Beverage Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food & Beverage Processing will reach a market size of US$324.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$845 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Rise in Risk of Explosion and Fire in Industrial Facilities Creates Strong Growth Environment for Hazardous Location Connectors STRICT GOVERNMENT SAFETY STANDARDS IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR OFFERS GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR HAZARDOUS LOCATION CONNECTORS MARKET IN EUROPE Middle East & Africa: A Lucrative Market for Hazardous Location Connectors Due to Rising Safety Measures in Industrial Sector Global Competitor Market Shares Hazardous Location Connectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Industrial Safety Measures Drive Demand for Hazardous Location Connectors Global Industrial Safety Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for Years 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2025 Hazardous Location Connectors Find Increasing Applications in Various Industrial Sectors at Reduced Cost: A Significant Growth Driver Food and Beverage Processing Oil and Gas Production Oil Refineries Petrochemical Refineries Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Wastewater Treatment Facilities Robust Growth of Fiber Optic Connector for Improving Safety and Productivity in Fiber Optic Communications: An Opportunity Indicator Global Fiber Optic Connector Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Connector Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Innovations and Advancements Product Overview What is a Hazardous Location? Brief Overview on Electrical Equipment in Hazardous Centers Connectors for Hazardous Locations and its Advantages
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hazardous Location Connectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Hazardous Location Connectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Food & Beverage Processing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Food & Beverage Processing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Food & Beverage Processing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Oil & Gas Production (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Oil & Gas Production (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Oil & Gas Production (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Oil Refineries (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Oil Refineries (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Oil Refineries (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Petrochemical Refineries (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Petrochemical Refineries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Petrochemical Refineries (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Wastewater Treatment Facilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Wastewater Treatment Facilities (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Wastewater Treatment Facilities (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Hazardous Location Connectors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Hazardous Location Connectors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 27: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Hazardous Location Connectors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 30: Canadian Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous Location Connectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Japanese Hazardous Location Connectors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 33: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location Connectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 36: Chinese Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Hazardous Location Connectors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Hazardous Location Connectors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 38: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: European Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: European Hazardous Location Connectors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 41: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: European Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 43: Hazardous Location Connectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 44: French Hazardous Location Connectors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: French Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 46: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: German Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 48: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 49: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location Connectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 51: Italian Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous Location Connectors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Connectors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 54: Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Connectors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 56: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Hazardous Location Connectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Connectors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 61: Rest of World Hazardous Location Connectors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Hazardous Location Connectors Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 63: Rest of World Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB INSTALLATION PRODUCTS INC. AMERICAN CONNECTORS EATON CORPORATION EMERSON INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION HUBBELL ITT BIW CONNECTOR SYSTEMS KILLARK ELECTRIC, A HUBBELL COMPANY STECK CONNECTIONS TEXCAN, DIVISION OF SONEPAR CANADA V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798708/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.