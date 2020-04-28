Global Hazardous Location Connectors Industry

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Food & Beverage Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food & Beverage Processing will reach a market size of US$324.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$845 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Installation Products

American Connectors, Inc.

Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Industrial Automation

Hubbell, Inc.

ITT BIW Connector Systems

Killark Electric, a Hubbell Company

Steck Connections

Texcan, Division of Sonepar Canada Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rise in Risk of Explosion and Fire in Industrial Facilities

Creates Strong Growth Environment for Hazardous Location

Connectors

STRICT GOVERNMENT SAFETY STANDARDS IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR OFFERS

GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR HAZARDOUS LOCATION CONNECTORS MARKET IN

EUROPE

Middle East & Africa: A Lucrative Market for Hazardous Location

Connectors Due to Rising Safety Measures in Industrial Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Location Connectors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Industrial Safety Measures Drive Demand for Hazardous

Location Connectors

Global Industrial Safety Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

Years 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2025

Hazardous Location Connectors Find Increasing Applications in

Various Industrial Sectors at Reduced Cost: A Significant

Growth Driver

Food and Beverage Processing

Oil and Gas Production

Oil Refineries

Petrochemical Refineries

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Robust Growth of Fiber Optic Connector for Improving Safety and

Productivity in Fiber Optic Communications: An Opportunity

Indicator

Global Fiber Optic Connector Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by

Connector Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

What is a Hazardous Location?

Brief Overview on Electrical Equipment in Hazardous Centers

Connectors for Hazardous Locations and its Advantages





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

