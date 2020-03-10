Global Hazardous Location Connectors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hazardous Location Connectors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hazardous Location Connectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%.

Food & Beverage Processing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Food & Beverage Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food & Beverage Processing will reach a market size of US$324.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$845 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Installation Products

American Connectors, Inc.

Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Industrial Automation

Hubbell, Inc.

ITT BIW Connector Systems

Killark Electric, a Hubbell Company

Steck Connections

Texcan, Division of Sonepar Canada Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in Risk of Explosion and Fire in Industrial Facilities Creates Strong Growth Environment for Hazardous Location Connectors

Strict Government Safety Standards in the Industrial Sector Offers Growth Potential for Hazardous Location Connectors Market in EUROPE

Middle East & Africa: A Lucrative Market for Hazardous Location Connectors Due to Rising Safety Measures in Industrial Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Location Connectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Industrial Safety Measures Drive Demand for Hazardous Location Connectors

Global Industrial Safety Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for Years 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2025

Hazardous Location Connectors Find Increasing Applications in Various Industrial Sectors at Reduced Cost: A Significant Growth Driver

Food and Beverage Processing

Oil and Gas Production

Oil Refineries

Petrochemical Refineries

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Robust Growth of Fiber Optic Connector for Improving Safety and Productivity in Fiber Optic Communications: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Fiber Optic Connector Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Connector Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

What is a Hazardous Location?

Brief Overview on Electrical Equipment in Hazardous Centers

Connectors for Hazardous Locations and its Advantages

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hazardous Location Connectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hazardous Location Connectors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gun2le

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005439/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020