Hazardous Location LED Lights market worldwide is projected to grow by US$356. 8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 9%. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.
New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Location LED Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798709/?utm_source=GNW 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$224.3 Million by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$20.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$59.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
A Prelude to Hazardous Location Lighting and its Applications Identifying Hazardous Environment and Suitable LED Lighting For It LED: The Future of Lighting Needs Advantages of LED over Other Lighting Sources Versatility and Energy Efficiency Non Toxic Heat Management Historical Timeline of LEDs Benefits and Advantages of Hazardous Location LED Lighting Hazardous Location LED Lights: Macro Industry Overview Europe: One of the Most Dominant Markets Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Constitute the Largest Markets Industrial Sector: Key End Use Area for Hazardous LED Lights & Fixtures Competitive Scenario Global Competitor Market Shares Hazardous Location LED Lights Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scangrip?s Explosion Proof LED Work Lights: A Portable and Battery Powered Solution to Hazardous Area Lighting Select Innovations in the Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market LED Lighting: Preferred for Augmenting Productivity and Safety in Hazardous Conditions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hazardous Location LED Lights Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 6: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 10: Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 12: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Processing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 14: Processing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025 Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: United States Hazardous Location LED Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Canadian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 22: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 23: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 24: Chinese Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 27: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 28: European Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 29: Hazardous Location LED Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 30: French Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 31: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 32: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 33: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 34: Italian Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous Location LED Lights in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 36: Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 37: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location LED Lights Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 38: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 39: Hazardous Location LED Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 40: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 41: Rest of World Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 42: Rest of World Hazardous Location LED Lights Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB INSTALLATION PRODUCTS INC. CHALMIT DIALIGHT PLC DIGITAL LUMENS, INC. EATON - COOPER POWER SYSTEMS EMERSON INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION INTERTEK GROUP PLC LDPI LARSON ELECTRONICS NEMALUX RAB LIGHTING UNIMAR WORKSITE LIGHTING V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798709/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.