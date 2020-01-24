Global Heavy-duty Pumps Industry

Heavy-duty Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 1%. Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, Jan. 24, 2020 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.6 Billion by the year 2025, Centrifugal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Centrifugal will reach a market size of US$887.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alfa Laval AB; Baker Hughes, a GE company; Ebara Corporation; Flowserve Corporation; Gardner Denver, Inc.; General Electric Company; Grundfos Holding A/S; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; ITT Corporation; KSB AG; Metso Corporation; Sulzer Ltd.; Weir Group PLC
1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Heavy-duty Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Heavy-duty Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Heavy-duty Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Centrifugal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Centrifugal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Centrifugal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Positive Displacement (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Positive Displacement (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Positive Displacement (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Processing Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Processing Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Processing Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Table 19: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 21: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: United States Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 24: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 27: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 28: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 30: Canadian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 32: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 33: Japanese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Japanese Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 36: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 39: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 42: Chinese Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Heavy-duty Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 43: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 45: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 47: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 50: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 52: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 53: French Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 54: French Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 56: French Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 57: French Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 58: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 59: German Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 60: German Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 63: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 64: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 66: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 67: Italian Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 69: Italian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 72: United Kingdom Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 75: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 78: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 81: Spanish Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 84: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Russian Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 87: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 89: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 90: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 92: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 93: Rest of Europe Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 95: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 105: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Australian Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 108: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 109: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 111: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 112: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 114: Indian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: South Korean Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 117: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: South Korean Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 120: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 126: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 127: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 128: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 129: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 130: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 132: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 135: Latin American Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 137: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 140: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Argentinean Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 142: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 144: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 145: Heavy-duty Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 146: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 147: Brazilian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 148: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 149: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 150: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Mexican Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 153: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 155: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 158: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 159: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 161: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 162: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 163: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 165: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 166: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 168: The Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Heavy-duty Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 170: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 171: Iranian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Iranian Heavy-duty Pumps Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 174: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 176: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 177: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 178: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 179: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Israeli Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 182: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heavy-duty Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 185: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 189: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 192: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 196: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 198: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 199: African Heavy-duty Pumps Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 200: Heavy-duty Pumps Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 201: African Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 202: African Heavy-duty Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Heavy-duty Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 204: Heavy-duty Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALFA LAVAL AB BAKER HUGHES EBARA CORPORATION FLOWSERVE CORPORATION GARDNER DENVER GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY GRUNDFOS HOLDING A/S ITT CORPORATION INGERSOLL-RAND PLC KSB AG METSO CORPORATION SULZER WEIR GROUP PLC
