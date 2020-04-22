Global Helideck Monitoring System Industry

New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helideck Monitoring System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819298/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$135.1 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$11.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

ASB Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Automasjon & Data AS

AWA Marine

Dynamax, Inc.

Fugro N.V.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Miros AS

Monitor Systems

Observator Group

RH Marine

RigStat, LP

ShoreConnection International AS

Vaisala Oyj







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819298/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Helideck Monitoring System: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Helideck Monitoring System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Helideck Monitoring System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Helideck Monitoring System Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (System) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (System) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Marine (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Marine (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Marine (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Defense (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Defense (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Defense (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Helideck Monitoring System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Helideck Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Helideck Monitoring System Market in the United

States by System: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Helideck Monitoring System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Helideck Monitoring System Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Vertical in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 27: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Helideck Monitoring System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Helideck Monitoring System Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 30: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market

Review by System in US$: 2009-2017

Table 33: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Helideck Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Helideck

Monitoring System in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Helideck Monitoring System Market in US$ by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 45: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Helideck

Monitoring System in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Helideck Monitoring System Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Helideck Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ by System: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Helideck Monitoring System Market by System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Helideck Monitoring System in US$

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Helideck Monitoring System Market Review in China in

US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Helideck Monitoring System in US$

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Helideck Monitoring System Market Review in China in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Helideck Monitoring System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2018-2025

Table 62: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Europe in US$ by

System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Helideck Monitoring System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 65: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Helideck Monitoring System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Helideck Monitoring System Market in France by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by System: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Helideck Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market

Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 76: Helideck Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by System for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by System: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vertical for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: German Helideck Monitoring System Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 84: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Helideck Monitoring System Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Helideck Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Helideck Monitoring System Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ by System: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Helideck Monitoring System Market by System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Italian Demand for Helideck Monitoring System in US$

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Helideck Monitoring System Market Review in Italy in

US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Italian Demand for Helideck Monitoring System in US$

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Helideck Monitoring System Market Review in Italy in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Helideck Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Helideck Monitoring System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by System for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Helideck Monitoring System in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: United Kingdom Helideck Monitoring System Market in

US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 102: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Helideck Monitoring System in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: United Kingdom Helideck Monitoring System Market in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Helideck Monitoring System Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2018-2025

Table 107: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 110: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Asia-Pacific by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by System: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Helideck Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Historic

Market Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 121: Helideck Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Helideck Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 124: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by System in US$: 2009-2017

Table 126: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 127: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Helideck Monitoring System Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of World Helideck Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ASB SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

AWA MARINE

AUTOMASJON & DATA AS

DYNAMAX

FUGRO N.V.

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

MIROS AS

MONITOR SYSTEMS

OBSERVATOR GROUP

RH MARINE NETHERLANDS B.V.

RIGSTAT, LP

SHORECONNECTION INTERNATIONAL AS

VAISALA OYJ

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819298/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________