Global High Pressure Seals Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Pressure Seals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High Pressure Seals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%.
Metal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$830.5 Million by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$8.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$646.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Aesseal PLC
American High Performance Seals, Inc.
Ekato Holding GmbH
Flowserve Corporation
James Walker UK Ltd.
John Crane
Seal House Ltd.
SKF Group
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
High Pressure Seals: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Pressure Seals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global EPDM Weatherstrip Seal Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for High Pressure Seals Market Growth
Global Oil Production in mb/d During 2010-2020
Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Offshore Crude Oil Production in Million Barrels during 2010-2020
Positive World Energy Outlook Exhibiting Rising Fuel and Energy Demand Propels Market Growth
Global Nuclear Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Global Natural Gas Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Primary Energy Consumption by Region in Billion TOE for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expected Recovery in Oil Prices: An Opportunity Indicator
Annual Oil Prices in US$/bbl for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Q1)
Increasing Number of Petrochemical Processing Projects Worldwide Creates Positive Environment for High Pressure Seals Market
Opportunities in Nuclear Power Generation: A Significant Growth Driver
Global Nuclear Electricity Generation in Trillion Kilowatthours for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Increasing Applications of High Pressure Seals in Aerospace, Manufacturing, Mining, Pharma and Other Industries Boost Growth
Challenges
Fast Degradation of Elastomeric Seals: A Growth Inhibitor
Increasing Interest in Renewable Energy: Another Growth Restraint
Benefits of Gland Packing and Seal-Less Pumps to Overshadow Growth of High Pressure Seals
Product Overview
What is a Seal?
High Pressure Seals: An Overview
High Pressure Seals: History and Applications
High Pressure Seals by Material Type
Metal High Pressure Seals
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) High Pressure Seals
Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) High Pressure Seals
Fluoroelastomers High Pressure Seals
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) High Pressure Seals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High Pressure Seals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High Pressure Seals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
