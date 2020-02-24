February 24, 2020 - 8:23 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global High Pressure Seals Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "High Pressure Seals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. High Pressure Seals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Metal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$830.5 Million by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$8.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$646.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aesseal PLC

American High Performance Seals, Inc.

Ekato Holding GmbH

Flowserve Corporation

James Walker UK Ltd.

John Crane

Seal House Ltd.

SKF Group Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW High Pressure Seals: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Pressure Seals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global EPDM Weatherstrip Seal Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for High Pressure Seals Market Growth

Global Oil Production in mb/d During 2010-2020

Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Offshore Crude Oil Production in Million Barrels during 2010-2020

Positive World Energy Outlook Exhibiting Rising Fuel and Energy Demand Propels Market Growth

Global Nuclear Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Global Natural Gas Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Primary Energy Consumption by Region in Billion TOE for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expected Recovery in Oil Prices: An Opportunity Indicator

Annual Oil Prices in US$/bbl for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Q1)

Increasing Number of Petrochemical Processing Projects Worldwide Creates Positive Environment for High Pressure Seals Market

Opportunities in Nuclear Power Generation: A Significant Growth Driver

Global Nuclear Electricity Generation in Trillion Kilowatthours for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Increasing Applications of High Pressure Seals in Aerospace, Manufacturing, Mining, Pharma and Other Industries Boost Growth

Challenges

Fast Degradation of Elastomeric Seals: A Growth Inhibitor

Increasing Interest in Renewable Energy: Another Growth Restraint

Benefits of Gland Packing and Seal-Less Pumps to Overshadow Growth of High Pressure Seals

Product Overview

What is a Seal?

High Pressure Seals: An Overview

High Pressure Seals: History and Applications

High Pressure Seals by Material Type

Metal High Pressure Seals

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) High Pressure Seals

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) High Pressure Seals

Fluoroelastomers High Pressure Seals

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) High Pressure Seals 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures

US High Pressure Seals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures

European High Pressure Seals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsy2zn





