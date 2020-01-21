Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Industry

Hydrographic Survey Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$881. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 1%. Shallow, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
Hydrographic Survey Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$881.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Shallow, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Shallow will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shallow will reach a market size of US$114.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$258 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Chesapeake Technology, Inc.; EdgeTech; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI); Innomar Technologie GmbH; Ixblue SAS; Kongsberg Gruppen ASA; Mitcham Industries, Inc.; SAAB AB; Sonardyne International Ltd.; Syqwest Inc.; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Tritech International Limited; Valeport Ltd.; Xylem, Inc.
