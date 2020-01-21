January 21, 2020 - 3:41 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Industrial Air Compressor Industry Industrial Air Compressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 1%. Positive Displacement Compressor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6. New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Air Compressor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798834/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.9 Billion by the year 2025, Positive Displacement Compressor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$513.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$432.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Positive Displacement Compressor will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG; Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.; Elliott Group; Gardner Denver, Inc.; GE Oil & Gas; Hitachi Ltd.; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Ltd.; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Siemens AG; Sulzer Ltd.





