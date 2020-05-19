Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Industry (2020 to 2025) - Featuring ABB, Emerson & Siemens Among Others

The industrial automation and factory control market was valued at USD 141.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 229.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the industrial control and factory automation market in China can be attributed to an increase in labor wages and the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturing plants in the country. The market in North America is projected to witness growth owing to the rising adoption of industrial control and factory automation technologies in different industries to automate their different processes. The companies in the US have consolidated their production and increased their focus on operational expenditure over capital expenditure. The increasing use of smart manufacturing technologies is enabling manufacturers to enhance their production efficiency and decrease their operational expenditure.



Industrial 3D printing is expected to soar highest in industrial control and factory automation market during forecast period

Industrial 3D printing comprises scanning and printing software. Scanning software is used in various stages of product development, right from the conceptualization of products to their designing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing, and quality controlling. Scanning software allows the manufacturing of tools by 3D printing without working on their designs by simplifying scanning of tools that have already been developed using traditional methods.



Distributed control system to dominate industrial control and factory automation market, by solutions, during forecast period

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Developing countries have expansion and capacity addition plans related to their power sector, which is expected to fuel the demand for DCS during the forecast period.



APAC to be fastest-growing market for industrial control and factory automation during forecast period



Among all regions, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies, especially across China and India. The growth of the industrial control and factory automation market in China can be attributed to the increase in labor wages and the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturing plants in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

4.2 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Solution

4.3 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Component

4.4 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Process Industry

4.5 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Discrete Industry

4.6 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Transformation of traditional Factories Into Smart Factories Owing to Advancements in Technologies

5.2.1.2 Rise in Adoption of robots in Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.1.3 Emergence of connected Enterprises and Requirement of mass Manufacturing of Products

5.2.1.4 Initiatives Undertaken by Governments of different Countries to Promote Adoption of industrial Automation

5.2.1.5 Emphasis On Industrial Automation and Optimum Utilization ofResources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Initial Capital Investments and Re-Investments for Industrial Control and Factory Automation Systems and Solutions

5.2.2.2 Fluctuations in End-Use Industries to Hamper Demand for Field Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of industry 4.0 for Industrial Manufacturing

5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Absence of standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

5.2.4.2 Lack of skilled Workforce to Operate Industrial Automation Devices and Systems

5.2.4.3 Rise in Instances of automated Cyberattacks

5.3 Impact ofCovid-19 On Industrial Control and Factory Automation



6 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Robots

6.2.1 Traditional Industrial Robots

6.2.1.1 Articulated Robots

6.2.1.1.1 Increased Payload Capacity and Reliability to Fuel Demand for Articulated Robots

6.2.1.2 Cartesian Robots

6.2.1.2.1 Simple Controls of cartesian Robots Lead to Their Increased Demand Globally

6.2.1.3 Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (Scara)

6.2.1.3.1 Best Price-To-Performance Ratio Offered by Scara Contributing to Their Increased Adoption in Various Applications

6.2.1.4 Parallel Robots

6.2.1.4.1 Increased Use of parallel Robots in High-Speed Applications

6.2.1.5 Others

6.2.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots

6.2.2.1 Safety Features, Ease of use, and Affordability of collaborative Industrial Robots Leading to Their Increased Global Demand

6.3 Machine Vision

6.3.1 Cameras

6.3.1.1 Analog Cameras

6.3.1.1.1 Analog Cameras Have Dome and Fixed Variants

6.3.1.2 Digital Cameras

6.3.1.2.1 Digital Cameras Have High Resolution and Computer Connectivity Feature

6.3.1.3 Smart Cameras

6.3.1.3.1 Smart Cameras Capture Images and Provide Real-Time Information

6.3.2 Frame Grabbers, Optics, and Led Lighting

6.3.2.1 Processors and Software

6.3.2.1.1 Increase in Use of processors and Software Supporting Machine Vision Systems

6.4 Control Valves

6.4.1 Surge in Use of control Valves for Regulation of flow Rate

6.5 Field Instruments

6.5.1 Flowmeters

6.5.1.1 Rise in Use of flowmeters in Water and Wastewater and Chemicals Industries

6.5.2 Transmitters

6.5.2.1 Pressure Transmitters

6.5.2.1.1 Surge in Use of pressure Transmitters in Different Industries

6.5.2.2 Temperature Transmitters

6.5.2.2.1 Increase in Adoption of temperature Transmitters for Determining Temperature of fluids in Different Industries

6.5.2.3 Level Transmitters

6.5.2.3.1 Surge in Adoption Level Transmitters to Measure Level of Different Media in Different Industries

6.6 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

6.6.1 Improvement in Data Visualization Offered by Hmi Leading to Its Increased Global Adoption

6.7 Industrial PC

6.7.1 Ability of expansion of industrial PC Leads to Their Rising Demand Globally

6.8 Sensors

6.8.1 Rise in Use Sensors to Ensure Connectivity in Manufacturing Plants

6.9 Industrial 3D Printing

6.9.1 Surge in Adoption of3D Industrial Printing for Simplified Manufacturing of parts With Complex Designs



7 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.2.1 Surge in Adoption of SCADA for Real-Time Data Collection from Remote Locations to Control Different Devices

7.3 Programmable Logic Controllers (Plc)

7.3.1 Rise in Use of PLC in Different Industrial Processes

7.4 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

7.4.1 Rise in Demand for Process Automation and Control in Industrial Manufacturing Plants to Drive Growth ofDcs Segment of Market

7.5 Manufacturing Execution Systems (Mes)

7.5.1 Cost-Savings and Operation Optimization to Drive Demand for Mes

7.6 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

7.6.1 Increase in Deployment ofPlm Software in Manufacturing Industry

7.7 Functional Safety

7.7.1 Increase in Adoption of functional Safety Systems in Different Industries

7.8 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

7.8.1 Surge in Adoption of PAM to Reduce Downtime and Wastages in Manufacturing Plants



8 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Process Industry

8.2.1 Oil & Gas

8.2.1.1 Increasing Offshore Oil and Gas Activities Leading to a Rise in Adoption of automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry

8.2.2 Chemicals

8.2.2.1 Rising Use ofIndustrial Control and Factory Automation Technologies in Chemicals Industry to Its Safety Level and Increase Efficiency and Sustainability

8.2.3 Paper & Pulp

8.2.3.1 Surging Demand for Industrial Control and Factory Automation Solutions for Process Control in Paper & Pulp Industry

8.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.4.1 Growing Use ofIndustrial Automation Solutions in Pharmaceuticals Industry to Enhance Its Operational Efficiency

8.2.5 Mining & Metals

8.2.5.1 Surging Deployment of automation in Mining & Metals Industry for Improved Productivity and Enhanced Workforce Safety

8.2.6 Food & Beverages

8.2.6.1 Increasing Trend of automation in Food & Beverages Industry Throughout Its Manufacturing Process

8.2.7 Power

8.2.7.1 Ongoing Rapid Industrialization, Infrastructural Development, and Incorporation of advanced Technologies to Lead to Deployment of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Solutions in Power Industry

8.2.8 Others

8.3 Discrete Industry

8.3.1 Automotive

8.3.1.1 Increasing Investments for Implementation ofSmart Manufacturing Technologies in Automobile Manufacturing Plants

8.3.2 Machine Manufacturing

8.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Machines to Lead to Rising Use ofIndustrial Control and Factory Automation in Machine Manufacturing

8.3.3 Semiconductors & Electronics

8.3.3.1 Growing Trend of implementation of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Solutions in Semiconductors & Electronics Industry

8.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.4.1 Rising Deployment of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Solutions in Aerospace & Defense Industry to Ensure Effective Manufacturing Processes

8.3.5 Medical Devices

8.3.5.1 Surging Adoption of innovative Industrial Control and Factory Automation Solutions in Medical Devices Industry

8.3.6 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 ROW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Agreements, Contracts, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.4.2 Product Launches and Developments

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Emerson

11.1.3 Siemens

11.1.4 Schneider Electric

11.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.1.6 General Electric

11.1.7 Rockwell Automation

11.1.8 Honeywell

11.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

11.1.10 Omron Corporation

11.1.11 Endress+Hauser

11.1.12 Fanuc Corporation

11.1.13 Wika

11.1.14 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

11.1.15 Stratasys

11.1.16 3D Systems Corporation

11.1.17 HP

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Fuji Electric

11.2.2 Hitachi

11.2.3 Krohne

11.2.4 Azbil

11.2.5 Vega Grieshaber

11.2.6 Danfoss

11.2.7 Tegan Innovations

11.2.8 Win-911 Software

11.2.9 Pinpoint Information Systems

11.2.10 Progea

11.2.11 Chaos Prime



