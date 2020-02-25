Global Industrial Valves Industry

Industrial Valves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$758.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$612.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Valves will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
A Prelude Recent Market Activity Industrial Valves - An Overview Current and Future Analysis Asia-Pacific - Fastest Growing Market for Industrial Valves Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Quarter-turn Valves - Largest Product Segment Oil & Gas - Leading End-Use Industry Sector Emerging Markets: Growth Engines of the Future Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth Product Evolution - Replaces Traditional Products with New Designs Codes and Standards Fabrication Cost Remains Major Restraint Competitive Scenario Consolidation in the Market, Inevitable Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nuclear Valves Market Witnesses Growth Continuous Rise in Industrial Valve Prices Emission Regulation - A Major Component in the Valve Industry Standards and Specifications Advancements for Monitoring Fugitive Emissions Drive Growth Control Valves - An Important Segment of Industrial Valves Market Strong Demand from End-Use Industries to Bolster Control Valves Market Integration of Control Valve with PAM Systems Challenges Facing Control Valves Market Participants Plant Automation to Drive Demand for Automated Valves Plastic Valves - Bright Future Ahead Solenoid Valves Market: Witnesses Continuous Evolution and Expansion Expansion of Subsea and Offshore Projects Propel Subsea Valves Market Water and Gas Valves - Growing Demand from Industrial Applications Drive Demand The Industrial Spray Valves Market Automation of Industrial Facilities to Spur Growth of Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market Fluid Power Valve Manufacturing Industry - An Overview Technological Innovations to Drive Market Growth Advancements in Electric Actuation Technology to Boost Electrically Actuated Control Valves Customized Products Find Favor Valve Design Trends Control Valves Smart Valves Automatic Valves Integrated Electronics Quarter Turn Valves in High Demand High Performance Globe Valves Butterfly Valves and Ball Valves Increased Use of Simulation Software Samiep Technology Develops New Digital Controlled Valve for Liquid Dispensing Innovative Industrial Valves from A.R.I.
